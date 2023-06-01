A new exhibition opening in Gananoque presents transcendent artworks paying homage to the iconic artist Frida Kahlo.
The exhibition opens at Heather Haynes Gallery on Friday, June 2, and will continue to Sept. 30.
The work comes from artists Heather Haynes and Virginia Macdonald. Viewers will explore themes of identity and strength through authenticity, in a tastefully curated environment. Kahlo (1907-54) was a Mexican artist, who to this day, continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her profound artistic vision and unyielding spirit.
Her artwork depicted her physical and emotional suffering, offering a raw and introspective glimpse into her life. Kahlo's unique style blended elements of traditional Mexican folk art with modern influences, creating a visually striking and culturally rich body of work.
Beyond her artistry, Kahlo's unwavering determination and defiance of societal norms inspire individuals to embrace their individuality and find strength in adversity. Frida Kahlo's artistic legacy remains a testament to the power of self-expression and the indomitable human spirit.
Virginia Macdonald's Frida journey began in earnest in 2013, after receiving a book about Kahlo's life, art and resilience. Inspired, she conceived a photographic series of women styled in the likeness of Frida to capture their "Inner Frida" and pay homage to Kahlo's powerful legacy. The photos in this series were captured in various countries from Mexico, Chile, China, and Canada. In the autumn of 2022, Macdonald entered into a collaboration project with Heather Haynes, who set out to create a series of paintings featuring Macdonald's photographs.
Finding Frida showcases both Macdonald’s arresting photography and Haynes’ ethereal paintings.
For both Haynes and Macdonald, the project was a spiritual journey through the making of art. The collaboration pushed them beyond their creative boundaries and into a new way of working.
"Working on these pieces has shifted the way I make art," said Haynes. "I am so honoured that Virginia has trusted me with her photographs. They are stunning images, so my hope was to do justice to the theme and the years of work Virginia had poured into this passion project, before I met her."
For Macdonald, the collaboration has been an opportunity to explore new artistic avenues. "When Heather spoke about using my photos in her paintings, it felt like a yes to me. I knew intuitively this was the right time and place and to take this project to its next phase," Macdonald said.
Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder & Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.