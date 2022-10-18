THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with city council and administration, community groups, social agencies and business associations, has led to the creation of new zoning rules.
Chamber president Charla Robinson says the new zoning bylaw has taken significant steps towards their shared vision of walkable, mixed-use, mixed-income neighbourhoods.
“We think this is going to really change the face of the city because the way that things are zoned is kind of the foundation of the way the city is set up,” Robinson said. “This has the potential to really be a game-changer for the city to make it easier for businesses to get zoning and approvals on where they want to locate their business.”
She said this implementation builds toward more mixed-use neighbourhoods and walkable type businesses so people “don’t have to get in the car to go and find a jug of milk.”
The zoning will allow more development of corner stores, cafes and barber shops, which can be set up to improve the walkability of the city.
Robinson noted the two big changes to the city bylaws encompass mixed-use areas and improvements to zoning for multi-residential housing.
“Typically, the way that the city’s zoning has been is all the houses over here and all the businesses over there,” she said. “The new zoning allows for more of those mixed-use type things where you can actually put some small businesses that fit in that criteria into neighbourhoods to get rid of the business deserts and allow more walkability.”
The other significant component of the new zoning bylaw is expanding the opportunity to provide multi-residential housing. Robinson explained under the previous zoning, it was difficult to turn a bungalow into a multi-residential unit where people can rent out two different homes in the same house.
“There were a lot of restrictions around that and this opens that up,” she said. “We hope this will help with our densification, how to address affordable housing issues, and really just provide more housing for that type of a market.”
There were a series of appeals that were submitted to the proposed zoning bylaw which caused a delay in its implementation after being approved by city council on April 11.
Robinson explained there was a process that involved the province reviewing the appeals and the city determining how to address those concerns. She says the conversations have happened and it appears that the provincial body is comfortable with what the city is proposing to address the appeals on a case by case basis without holding up the bylaws from being implemented.
“So now that this new bylaw is in effect, they’re working to address some of those appeals directly with some specific negotiations because the appeals are specific to certain projects, not necessarily to the full bylaws,” she said.
Robinson said the community should benefit from the changes, and from a business perspective, the chamber is pleased with the way that it will open up the community for more development.