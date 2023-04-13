A product of several central Alberta baseball organizations and tons of family dedication is tearing up a college baseball league and his parents couldn’t be more proud.
Adam Golby, 19, is on the starting rotation for the Indian Hills Community College Warriors baseball team located in Ottumwa, Iowa and is making a name for himself on the mound after strong showings including a recent one-hit game.
By the end of March Golby logged four appearances and boasted an impressive three saves with a 2-1 win-loss record and a 3.52 earned run average (ERA). He recorded 21 strikeouts. On March 29 Adam pitched a one-hitter against the Ellsworth Community College Panthers.
Adam, who is still at college this month, said he’s enjoying life with the Warriors.
“It’s good, a lot of baseball,” said Adam by phone April 4, noting the division he plays in has a #4 ranked team, so the competition is intense.
He pointed out playing in NJCAA baseball means the college is well-prepared for student athletes, and he only has three classes on his schedule to worry about with the rest if his time focused on the diamond.
Adam’s Dad, Lyle Golby, said his son’s spot in NJCAA baseball is a good start, especially combined with Adam’s resume: since he was six or seven years old he’s always excelled on the diamond and always among the best players on a team for many reasons, including his strong work ethic.
Lyle said, while Adam’s making a name for himself on the mound, the 19 year old was always a better hitter than a pitcher and even played some first base. But heading down to the United States Adam, a left-hander, had to choose a specialty and he appears to have picked the right one: he’s throwing a slider, change-up and fastball and has been clocked at almost 90 miles per hour on cold days.
As a freshman Adam made the Warriors starting rotation and in the last 14 innings had 20 strikeouts.
Lyle said he feels his son’s competitiveness also sets him apart: he hates to lose and combining that with his work ethic results in a player who wants to be at the top of the roster.
While Adam is currently in National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association (NJCAA) play, his goal is to get to NCAA Div. I. “He’s always been a little goal oriented,” said Lyle by phone April 3.
The young pitcher’s three year career at Oyen’s Badlands Baseball Academy played a role in his success noted Lyle. He said the academy not only taught solid baseball fundamentals but also taught Adam about giving back to the community.
The 19 year old pitcher from Coronation said his time at Oyen’s Badlands baseball Academy was valuable as he was able to attend high school and immerse himself in baseball at the same time. Adam said the academy also offered him the chance to play with athletes from other parts of Canada.
Adam’s mom, Delayne Golby, explained her son began his baseball career when he was about four years old and has been playing ever since. While Adam attended elementary and junior high school in Coronation he completed high school at South Central High School in Oyen in order to attend Badlands Baseball Academy.
Delayne noted that Adam wanted to play baseball full-time and other baseball academies are all located in large cities while Oyen was just down the road a spell from Coronation. Delyane stated Adam had clear goals for his baseball career.
“His ultimate goal was to play college ball,” she said by phone March 31.
While her son was at the Badlands academy coaches developed a “try out” video for Adam and sent it to colleges south of the border and those colleges liked what they saw.
Delayne noted Adam had several offers but picked Indian Hills Community College for its positive reputation and Div. I junior credentials.
The baseball mom said seeing Adam head to the United States wasn’t too bad because he had already been away from home for three years. But every once in a while it gets tough. “Some days it’s kind of hard,” she added.
Lyle noted Adam’s landed a roster spot with the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) Medicine Hat Mavericks for the summer of 2023, so baseball fans who want to see Adam in action could watch him visiting Sylvan Lake or Brooks; both have WCBL teams.
Adam said he was happy to join the Mavericks because it’s a competitive team with a well-developed program that wants to win.