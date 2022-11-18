I’m a mountain climber. Well, I used to be a mountain climber. As a matter of fact, I filmed the first Canadian ascent of Mount Everest, which was a flop. Two deaths. So, we ended up with no film. We were there to film the peak once they bagged the mountain. But it didn’t happen.
Stan Schwartz calls me up and says, “Nick, you’re not afraid of heights, are you?”
I said, “Nope.”
“Let me call you back.”
A couple hours later, he calls me back. He says, “Are you free from September to November?”
I said, “So far, ya.”
“Let me call you back.”
He calls me back after and says, “Okay, pack your gear. You’re going off to Nepal.”
And I said, “Wha—?”
“You’re doing Everest.”
So, I had to crash-learn how to climb. It was a hell of an expedition. But, then again, all my life has been stuff like that.
There’s a war zone: “Send the Injun.” Well, I went.
There’s a high mountain: “Send the Injun.” I went.
For the Arctic: “Oh it’s too cold, I don’t wanna freeze my ass off. Send the Injun.”
Well, the Injun went, and the Injun came back with a story.
Kenontà:ra’s nì:’i. Well, kenontà:ra’skwe. Wa’katià:tarahste ì:’i tewakatierénhton ne Korahró:non Everest tsi Ionontáhere aiakonontahrà:’on, iah teionkwaterihwahtentià:se. Tehniiáhse wahníheie’. Iah teiotòn:’on teióia’aks aiontión:nike’. Ì:’i eh iakwanién:tehkwe aionkwatia’taráhstonke’ tsi ia’katenontakèn:iate’. Nek tsi iah tho teiawèn:’en.
Stan Schwartz tahakwatewennáta’ahse’ tánon wahèn:ron’, “Nick, setshá:nis è:neken tiótte ahseráthen’, wáhi?”
Wa’kì:ron’, “iah ten.”
“Tó: tontakoniatewennáta’ahs.”
Tékeni wa’tkahwistà:’eke’, tontahakwatewennáta’ahse’. Wahèn:ron’, “hátskwi enhsatatewenní:io’ne’ ken tsi na’tetiatenhni’tátere ne Seskehkó:wa tsi niió:re Kentenhkó:wa?”
Wa’kì:ron’, “tsi niió:re tsi ieió:ken, hen.”
“Tó: tontakoniatewennáta’ahs.”
Sok tontahakwatewennáta’ahse’ tánon wahèn:ron’, “Hao’ ki, satateweiennén:ta’n. Nepal wáhse’.
Sok wa’kì:ron, “nahò:ten—?”
“Everest wáhse’.”
Thitiawenhstsì:’on ó:nen wa’katéweienhste’ oh ní:ioht akenontà:ra’ne’. Na’teiotiananonhianihtòn:ne. Nek tsi, sok á:re, tsi nikónhnhe’ eh niiohtòn:ne.
Ka’ tiok thonateriiohà:ton: “iahtshaténnieht ne Ronkwehón:we.” Well, tho iewaké:non.
Ka’ tiok è:neken tiotenón:tate: “iahtshaténnieht ne Ronkwehón:we.” Tho iewaké:non.
Othore’kehkó:wa: “Oh só:tsi iothó:re, iah té:kehre aonkhò:tia’ke’. Iahtshaténnieht ne Ronkwehón:we.”
Well, eh iehawé:non ne Ronkwehón:we, tánon tontahokaraientátiene.