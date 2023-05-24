STRATHROY - It was all hands on deck as explosions rocked a maintenance and equipment storage building at the Caradoc Sands golf course in Strathroy.
There were no injuries, but Caradoc Sands said everything inside was destroyed. Damage is estimated to cost $1-million.
The Strathroy-Caradoc fire department was called out to the golf course at 1pm on May 16th.
The first firefighter officer to get there confirmed that there was a lot of things to be cautious about that were going to explode. Inside the building were fertilizers and other chemicals used for course maintenance, propane, oxy acetylene tanks, and a bunch of grass mowers, tractors and fuel.
With things blowing up, the first arriving fire officer decided to go on the defensive after it was confirmed that no people were in the building or immediate area.
An aerial unit and ground monitor equipment were set up. Firefighters from all three Strathroy-Caradoc stations responded. Firefighters from Adelaide Metcalfe brought two tankers from Kerwood. It took 25 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
Strathroy-Caradoc Police informed neighbours in the travel path of the smoke to close all windows, turn off heating and air conditioners, and shelter in place until conditions were brought under control.
After surveillance from the air and ground, the four station crews moved in closer to more thoroughly examine the situation and extinguish the flames. Strathroy-Caradoc’s press release said loss stop was declared and a cursory origin and cause examination was started around 5pm.
Fire investigators were able to leave the scene at about 7:30pm.
The Office of the Fire Marshall was contacted but is not attending the scene for the investigation. Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Prevention is continuing with the investigation to determine origin and cause of this fire.