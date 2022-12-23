Wes Corey's reputation precedes him. Whether personally or through his Corey Group of companies, the Woodstock businessman's commitment to his community is common knowledge.
While he tries to step away from the limelight, he stays front and centre when a vital community project needs a helping hand or a driving force.
As it heads into a new year with its latest business — Corey Auto and Recreation — Corey Group will make its reputation for commitment to its customers and community the heart of its business model.
It's called the "Corey Commitment," explained Barb Corey, who recently joined the Corey Group as its marketing consultant.
The commitment is clear and to the point, building upon the Corey Group's more than 30 years as one of Canada's top dealers in terms of satisfaction.
The Corey Commitment means, "we listen, really listen.
"It means we understand and will find a solution.
"Above all, we put you, the customer, first."
The Corey Commitment ends with an invitation to "experience the difference."
Customers can see the exact words, in white on a dark blue background, high above Corey Auto and Recreation showroom on Scott Street in Woodstock.
"It's not just a tagline," Barb Corey explained. "It's the way we do business."
The Corey Group, which includes Corey Ford on Connell Street and the River Restaurant on Main Street in downtown Woodstock, will launch its 12 Commitments for the Community in January.
Each month, explained Barb, Corey Group will address a different need in the region. She said they would announce that month's campaign through social media and other methods.
Barb said everything would follow a themed approach each month as they engage the community and challenge residents and other businesses to get involved.
"We want to lead by example," she said.
Barb said the Corey Commitment involves the entire 80-plus member team.
"We like every member to live these values," she explained.
Barb said the Corey Group works with local schools to help steer students on a potential career path in a field.
Since school started in September, two high school students — Landon Daniels and Harry Taylor — have worked at Corey Auto and Rec through the co-op program.
Barb said both proved valuable additions to the Corey team.
"Both of these fine young men have been key players during tire season, helping with mounting and balancing, studding and oil changes," she said. "Upon graduation, Harry plans to enter the auto service or welding field, and Landon plans to be a small engine repair mechanic."
While Daniels and Tayor will complete the co-op term at the Christmas break, Barb said two more local students will join the Corey Group in the new year.
Another Woodstock High student, Réka Ravens, used her artistic talents to showcase the spirit of Christmas across the front of Corey Auto and Rec.
While a Grade 11 student, Ravens will have all the credits needed to graduate in June. She plans to attend the College of Art and Design in Fredericton next fall.
The student artist impressed Barb with both her attitude and artistic talent.
"There is a tremendous amount of window space, and she has created an amazing scene," said Barb.
Ravens expressed her appreciation for the chance to complete the multi-day project.
She said she showed Barb a sketch of her vision before she began. The removable mural across the glass front of the building includes various Christmas images, including Santa, snowmen, children sliding and Christmas trees, including one large tree.
"I wanted to make it evident from the highway," Ravens said, referring to the southbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway as it overlooks Scott Street as motorists travel past Woodstock.
Barb said as Corey Group heads into the new year, they are excited to add Corey Auto and Rec in the previous location of Corey Hyundai after selling the dealership. While Corey will continue to sell high-end and "unique" used cars and trucks from the location, several categories of recreational vehicles, including side-by-sides, four-wheelers, snowmobiles and motorcycles, now dominate the showroom,
Barb said Corey expects to make some announcements regarding brands and types of vehicles in the new year. While Corey Auto and Rec opened in November, Barb said the company plans an official grand opening in the spring of 2023.
She reminded everyone to keep an eye out for announcements of the 12 Commitments for the Community.