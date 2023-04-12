TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – While the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte band council may be the elected leadership and decision maker on the Territory, a visit to Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na (TTO), quickly reveals where its voice resides.
The language and cultural centre, located in a quaint office beneath the Kanhiote Public Library along York Road, is led by Callie Hill, whose passion for the restoration of Mohawk language is second to no one.
Mohawk language, which after decades of colonization faced extinction, is in the early stages of a renaissance, thanks in large part to the centre, which incorporates Mother Tongue into everything from its mentorship program to its everyday operations, even its programming.
A pair of forthcoming workshops are but examples of the kind of work being done at TTO to keep Mohawk language alive and well.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the TTO and Kanonhkhwatsheri:yo Primary Care Team are hosting a tobacco pouch workshop. Participants will learn a simple Thanksgiving address in Kanyen’keha, the significance of tobacco to the Rotinonhsyon:ni and how to make a tobacco pouch.
“The idea for this workshop really just came about because tobacco is one of our most significant medicines for Rotinonhsyon:ni people,” said Erica Gray, the event’s organizer and Kanyen'kéha Revitalization Apprentice at TTO. “It's our way of communicating with The Creator and with other elements of the natural world. You always put tobacco down if you're harvesting medicines.”
Gray said her sister, who is an artist, will harvest feathers and quills from animals that have been hit on the road, but will always use tobacco as a way of honouring and communicating her intention with the animals beforehand.
“We linked (the event) to the Ohen:Ton Karihwatehkwen because that is to me anyway, one of the most foundational aspects of our culture is this recognition that we're all connected to elements of creation, and that we need to show our gratitude to all of those elements of creation because they help us to survive and they make our lives and in this world possible.”
Incorporating language and a culturally significant item such as a tobacco is just an example of the kinds of events Gray and the TTO are offering to shift the focus back to language.
“It’s taking these two very essential pieces of our culture and offering them to people,” she said. “This project in general, I’ve taken it on in my role here and I’ve kind of seen it as a way to bring language into different services in the community. I've done a lot of partnering with different organizations, daycare, our Tahatikonhsotóntie Head Start program, the midwife clinic, some of the churches, just to kind of offer language to a targeted audience and getting it out there.”
Gray, who grew up on the Territory, said that tobacco has both a historical and spiritual importance in Mohawk culture.
“I've always been told when you burn tobacco, the smoke rises and it'll take whatever intention you put before you burn it, you take it in your left hand and you kind of hold it and put your intentions to it, all your good thoughts and your gratitude or whatever's appropriate to the situation and then you you can either lay it just on the ground, or you can burn it in a fire, and as you burn it, the smoke rises and they say it'll take all of those good thoughts and intentions up to the Sky World up to the Creator,” she said.
The TTO will offer a caribou tufting workshop later this month, as well.
“It's important that we're teaching our children as they're growing up and about what's important,” Callie Hill, TTO’s executive director, said. “Our only medicine, our biggest one, like Erica has said, is the tobacco.”
Oyenkwa’on:we, or traditional tobacco, is not to be confused with the tobacco used in cigarettes. It’s a sacred plant that grown and dried, with pods containing the tobacco seeds. Besides its connection to the Creator, it is also often presented as a gift.
TTO received a grant through the Indigenous Languages Fund, which Hill noted has been a supportive ally of the TTO over the years, that has helped create programs and opportunities to restore the Mohawk language.
“As Erica has said, finding ways to put language into everyday things so that it is normalizing language in different areas (is important),” Hill said. “For instance, we are going to be working with the Anglican Church helping them to learn the Lord's Prayer in Mohawk language or going to the daycare and teaching them songs. The grant is very far-reaching. We're going to be doing some short videos and some TikTok videos as well,” she added.
The tobacco pouch seminar will be involve learning a simple version of the Thanksgiving Address, or Ohenten Kariwatekwen.
“That'll be in the morning and then the afternoon we'll be making our pouches. The language is the primary focus of the day. The tobacco pouches are just a way to draw people in,” Gray said.
“That’s the whole premise of the grant itself,” Hill added. “Language comes first. With anything that we do here, language (is the priority) and then however we put that into different activities.”
Hill, who has been involved in language work for nearly two decades, admitted she can feel language restoration happening, albeit sometimes more than others.
“It's definitely important to me and I feel that it ebbs and floes really, the success of the language revitalization movement in the community and I can't pinpoint why and and how,” she said. “I mean, there are certain events that happen that I know definitely we're on the right track and for a little while, we get a whole bunch of people who are interested again, young people.”
TTO’s focus is on young people, Hill said, but not exclusively.
“Our focus should be on young people before they have children, teaching them the language so then they'll take it into their homes and they'll raise their children with it,” Hill said. “Erica has reached out to the midwives, as she mentioned, which is a great audience. Erica has also done some work with the breastfeeding group in the community so that's new moms, which is another great audience for us. We have to also be strategic in about what we do as well: teaching the children at the school is really good, but also having adults learning at the same time. It's important for the kids in our school to see that they're not the only ones learning because that's a huge responsibility we're placing on those little lives that you're the ones that are going to carry this into the future.
“Another part is showing them other children of the same age, so trying to pair up with other communities, other sister communities that are doing the same thing with their children's programs and showing them that there's other children in the world also that are learning Mohawk language. You're not the only ones.”
Events like the tobacco pouch seminar or the caribou tufting workshop help normalize the language, Hill said.
“Making (language) relevant for people is really important. Like I said, normalizing the language, finding ways anywhere we can,” Hill said, pointing to a skateboard day TTO held last year. “We went to the skate park and had some language involved in the activities that we were doing so people don't think it's just a school language. It lives and needs to live in all these different places.”
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.