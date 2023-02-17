There’s still months of school left, but you can’t blame Kanesatake students for looking ahead to what’s next.
For the younger ones, that’s a summer spent frolicking outdoors instead of wading through math problems and French grammar. But for the older ones, it may mean something else entirely.
“It’s a busy time because March 1 is the deadline for CEGEP application,” said Scott Traylen, director of education at the Kanesatake Education Center (KEC) and principal of Ratihén:te High School.
To this end, KEC arranged for a group of grade 11 students visited Vanier College and Dawson College on Tuesday.
“I was really excited about going to visit the CEGEPs because I plan to go to Dawson next year and I haven’t gotten to visit it yet,” said Brianna Etienne, who hopes to enter the college’s medical ultrasound program.
“After visiting Dawson we went to Vanier, and they were really friendly and welcoming. With visiting the school, I got to get a better look at how everything was and I really enjoyed that. Before I was just set on applying to Dawson, but now that I saw how Vanier was, I was convinced to apply there as a second option.”
According to Traylen, the remainder of the school year is critical for the grade 10 and 11 students as their results are considered by post-secondary institutions and the three terms are weighted according to a 20-20-60 split, including final exams.
He said the pressure can be an adjustment for grade 10 students. “Our students in grade 10 are understanding now that we’re running out of racetrack and you’ve got to get going,” he said.
However, all the older students are facing difficult ministry exams – grade 10 students are doing history, science, and math, while grade 11s are doing English and French exams.
“There has got to be a greater sense of urgency and a greater sense of commitment from now to June,” said Traylen, adding that it’s important for parents to promote learning at home. Parent-teacher interviews were done yesterday by appointment.
Kanesatake students have a non-academic milestone to look forward to, however: the First Nations Education Council (FNEC) Games are around the corner.
Students are already practicing volleyball weekly in anticipation of the games, which take place in May.
“The kids are just pumped about that. They love the games,” said Traylen.
Staffing has been a perennial issue for KEC, but things are positive developments, according to Traylen. “I think we’re in reasonably good shape,” he said.
KEC has recently been able to hire teacher assistants for nursery and kindergarten – the nursery’s 16 children are more than KEC has had in recent years.
A teacher at Rotiwennakéhte elementary school has also returned from leave three days a week to work with phys-ed students. The school has also been able to bring on an additional resource teacher twice a week who has experience working in the community.
At Ratihén:te, a three-times-a-week resource teacher is adding a fourth day. However, the high school is still searching for a guidance counsellor, which would be shared with the elementary school. In the meantime, Traylen and other staff are helping to fill the role. The students also benefit from services twice a week from the West Island Therapy and Wellness Centre
Emphasizing the importance of ensuring students feel supported, Traylen noted that it is part of the school’s role to aid young Kanehsata’kehró:non in their development.
“We’re in the business of personal growth,” he said. “Part of personal growth is academic. But there’s another big piece with regard to being a good citizen and being kind.”