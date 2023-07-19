The first of two of the world’s rarest historic military aircraft still flying touched down Monday at the Penticton Regional Airport.
The B-17 flying fortress Sentimental Journey, a Second World War heavy bomber was welcomed by special guests including veterans, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and host Penticton Flying Club (PFC) members.
“I really think this is really important to the remaining vets because there are not many left from the war days and the ones that are left are getting pretty old,” said PFC president Dave Fish. “It’s just nice we are able to do that for them.”
The second plane, the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade is scheduled to arrive Thursday the same day as paid flights begin for the public.
The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is put on by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) located at the Airbase Arizona Museum in Mesa.
For 82-year-old Bill Hood, who was among the welcoming party, the aircraft brought memories of his time as a pilot in the Canadian navy.
“It is really great to see these vintage aircraft,” said Hood. “You see movies of the war and to actually see the airplane that was there is very interesting.”
Being in the navy he actually flew from the aircraft carrier HMCS Bonaventure more than a half century ago.
“It was challenging and that’s because it was only an 800-foot runway that was moving all over the place,” he recalled. “Oh, I remember my first landing and take off from the carrier and I also remember the bolters too at nighttime where you missed the wires but then you come around and do it again. “Our military trained good pilots.”
In addition to the warbird flights in Penticton which can be booked online, during the July 18-23 stopover there will be static displays and tours of the planes.
“I mean how many years has it been since the war?” said the PFC president. “A lot of the World War 2 aircraft are just in museums so it’s pretty unique to show people the actual aircraft in the air and to fly in one is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
The B-17 is one of only five in the world still flying and the B-25 is one of 34 that are airworthy, something closely monitored by the United States Federal Aviation Administration.
The Penticton exhibit is the second of three stops in BC before crews return to the United States.
Ground tours of the aircraft here do not require reservations and go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 2-6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Those tickets can be purchased at the entry point which is gate 88 just north of the airport terminal.
As many as 13 flights are scheduled for the last four days of the schedule.
Flights can be booked through the CAF website, https://www.azcaf.org/tour/
-30-