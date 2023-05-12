Josée Lavoie feels like she’s come full circle.
As she read her book, A Day at Nanny’s and Eddy’s/Une journee chez Nannie et Eddie for a Grade 1 class at École St-Dominique, she said she felt excited to be back in her old school.
“I reached out when I knew I’d be doing a book launch, and I thought, wouldn’t it be great to read it in a school?” said Lavoie.
She not only returned to the school, but read her book for her former teacher’s class.
Maryse Bednerz, who taught Lavoie in Grades 1 and 2, said that having her in the classroom was wonderful, and that her journey as a writer was not surprising.
“It reminds me of when she was in my class, she loved writing,” said Bednerz. “She used to ask for more paper, because her stories were so long, and she loved it.”
Seeing Lavoie take the leap and become an author made sense to Bednerz.
“She would write at home, and she would come back the next day and show me stories,” she said. “So when I saw that she wrote a book, I said ‘aw, that’s so her’!”
“I was very lucky,” said Lavoie about her experience with Bednerz as a teacher. “And she hasn’t changed at all!”
Being back in the classroom made Lavoie take stock of her time as an elementary school student.
“It’s crazy to think that I was once that little kid sitting on the carpet,” she said. “It’s a nice feeling to be able to do that.”
She admitted to having a little bit of nervous energy about reading to the class though.
“I’ve never read in front of a crowd ever, so I didn’t know how it would be,” said Lavoie. “But it went really well.”
Lavoie said it was good to see the kids reacting to the story, especially the parts she wrote specifically because she thought kids would get something out of it.
“I’m happy because the way that I built the story, with the dog hiding, I had that in mind, thinking kids would really love this,” she said. “And it was perfect, the way it came out.”
“I was so proud of her,” said Bednerz. “And the students didn’t want the story to end!”
Lavoie’s book launch will happen at the Timmins Public Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“When I did the book, I never thought about doing an event, it never crossed my mind,” she said. “And wouldn’t it be great to do it in my city where I was born and raised, and in the library where I used to roam the halls as a little kid!”