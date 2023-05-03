ST. MARY’S – The public library in Sherbrooke will remain closed indefinitely until new temporary or permanent staff “can be hired, recruited and trained,” the CEO of the Eastern Counties Regional Library said last week.
“We apologize to Sherbrooke Library users for the inconvenience,” Laura Emery told The Journal in an email on April 28, following the second consecutive day of closure at a time of the week when the branch is normally scheduled to be open.
“[We] hope to reopen as soon as we can.”
Notices were posted to ECRL’s and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s websites and Facebook pages last week, indicating the closure was “effective immediately” and was “due to a staffing shortage.” Emery said, however, “We [have] implemented borrow by mail for Sherbrooke Library users to help lessen the impact of this temporary closure.”
This is not the first time the branch — with normal operating hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday — has been locked in recent months. In December, ECRL shuttered the location — which also serves as a community centre for Sherbrooke and area — for almost five weeks, reopening only in late January.
In her email last week, Emery noted that ECRL — which administers nine branches in northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton — fixed that problem temporarily by splitting the open hours and creating two shared library assistant positions there. “[They had] identical job description, conditions of work, supervisory staff, as other library branches.”
Still, she said, “We have had higher staff turnover at the Sherbrooke Public Library compared to our eight other library branches.”
She added that staffing is a growing problem for ECRL. “We do also have closures at other branches when staff are unavailable as we have limited staffing at each branch,” she said. “Staffing redundancy is a system-wide concern.”
She also said that while ECRL is “in the process of recruiting and hiring new staff for the Sherbrooke Public Library and trying to hire temporary staffing from our current employees, it is very difficult to have other staff travel between branches to fill in when there are vacancies… due to the large geographic region that ECRL serves (which includes Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond counties).”
During the library’s shut down in January, Melrose resident June Tate wondered why ECRL didn’t recruit volunteers to fill the staff vacancies. “We’ve got people who will volunteer,” she told The Journal. “I’m sure we can get enough to get it back open. What is the big qualification about checking a book out?”
ECRL responded in a post to its website that it couldn’t use volunteers to fill in because “the library computer system is a database subject to privacy legislation and the requirements of the Same Page Consortium which owns the system. Only fully trained employees who have signed a confidentiality agreement can access this tool for providing basic library services like circulation of library materials.”
In December, ECRL and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s agreed to abide by a provincially mandated plan to work out their longstanding differences over funding and hours of operation for the Sherbrooke Library. That process is underway.
For assistance during the shutdown, Emery urged Sherbrooke Library users to call 1-855-787-7323 or email membership@ecrl.ca.