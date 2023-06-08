Canada’s Dinosaur Park and Reptile Sanctuary — formerly the Indian River Reptile Zoo — will soon open a new museum and educational centre with the help of funding from the federal government.
The park, located at 2206 County Road 38 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, received $250,000 through the Tourism Relief Fund — a fund delivered by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help tourism-oriented businesses and organizations recover from the impacts of the pandemic and safely welcome back visitors.
“It’s going to be a pretty big deal,” said Bry Loyst, owner of Canada’s Dinosaur Park and Reptile Sanctuary. Loyst and his family started the park in 1999.
Loyst expects the museum, which is currently in its final stages of construction, to open in about a month’s time.
Once complete, the centre will boast a wide variety of new features — in line with the park’s mission to rescue reptiles and educate the public about animals past and present.
The new museum is set to feature dinosaur fossils and a feathered dinosaur exhibit, along with exhibits of rescued live reptiles.
“It’s going to be a combination of dinosaurs, living animals and a fossil museum,” Loyst explained. “It’s going to open up the facility to more adults than just children. It’s going to open up our audience a lot more.”
The additions will build on what the park already offers to guests. Currently, visitors can explore the Reptile and Dinosaur Walking Trail and Dinosaur Drive-Thru, among other attractions.
To support live rescued reptiles, the park features life-sized replica dinosaurs that guests can get an up-close look at.
“The dinosaurs that no longer exist help raise money for the living rescued reptiles that are in need of a home,” Loyst said.
During the pandemic, Loyst and park operators were forced to “think outside the box” to keep generating funds to support their rescued reptiles.
“(The Dinosaur Drive-Thru) is what kept us afloat,” Loyst said. “People still needed to be entertained but they needed to be safe from COVID-19.”
Loyst said the park’s rebranded name does a better job of reflecting what it’s been about since Day 1.
“A ‘zoo’ was kind of always the wrong name for us. We don’t purchase the animals and put them on display to try and make money. It’s always been a rescue,” he said.
The federal funding went toward the construction of the new museum itself, along with an accessible washroom and paving up to the centre.
The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.