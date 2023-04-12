Working together to preserve unique environments in the north was the focus of a meeting between the federal government and Mushkegowuk council.
“It’s about finding a way to move forward together,” said MP Julie Dabrusin, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
This week, she was in Timmins speaking to the Mushkegowuk Council’s land and resources department about the proposed National Marine Conservation Area, which covers 91,000 square kilometres, in western James Bay and southwestern Hudson Bay.
“We kind of covered everything that our department does for her to take back to the ministers, and we have identified certain processes that are not in place, certain legislation would have to be changed,” said Lawrence Martin, Mushkegowuk Marine Region manager.
Martin said there are steps that need to be taken to secure what is needed for the people in the area, and the work to preserve the biodiversity present.
Those steps involve a project for finance permanence (PFP) that was announced in December 2022, involving $800 million for four Indigenous-led initiatives across the country including the Omushkego Conservation Project along the western shores of James Bay.
“That $800 million that they talk about providing for conservation, there is no legislation for that, and it would have to be created but that might take too much time,” said Martin. “So if you’re going to do this, you have to fast-track it.”
The parliamentary secretary received a lot of information regarding the natural importance and biodiversity of the area. She said she will take back to the ministries she represents a deeper understanding of how diverse and vital the northern coastal region is, as well as the importance of it to the people who have traditionally inhabited the region.
“My big takeaway was the depth of knowledge and commitment of the communities in tracing traditional knowledge and the new science of the carbon sink in the area,” she said. “It was really amazing to see how deep that knowledge is.”
Peatlands along the James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts are one of the largest carbon sinks in the world, according to Wildlife Conservation Society Canada.
The PFP plan in Mushkegowuk territory is modelled on the work of the First Nations in the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii in B.C. where conservation economies have been set up, creating over 1,200 jobs since 2008.
“They were able to set up a trust fund with $100 million, and 12 years later they’re at $400 million,” said Martin. “That’s the model we’re using, and they were the first PFP in Canada and the world.”
Martin said that bringing the province into the process, especially when it comes to conversation on the land, is the next step that needs to be taken.
“We need to bring Ontario on board,” said Martin. “When it comes to the terrestrial conversation, this is where they say they have jurisdiction, therefore we need to work with Ontario to convert said land into conservation to be managed by Mushkegowuk.”
Dabrusin called this meeting a check-in to see how to support the work Mushkegowuk is doing going forward.
“There is quite a bit of progress that has been achieved to this point on the marine conservation area and the project to financial permanence,” she said.
“We’re hitting new ground, when we’re approaching issues of conservation, it’s really coming from a view of co-governance and co-management,” said Dabrusin. “That’s what makes it so exciting, is having to come together to make this happen.”