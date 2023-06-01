Neighbours have expressed concerns about a bed and breakfast proposal in the rural area of the Town of The Blue Mountains.
The Blue Mountains council held a public meeting about a proposal to rezone a 4th Line property to allow a bed and breakfast operation. Property owners Jacqueline and Tyler Viaene are proposing a three-bedroom bed and breakfast on their property.
In the past, the property was a bed and breakfast called Les Cascades operated by the late Harold Holden, a former member of The Blue Mountains council.
Jacqueline explained that they are planning to use three bedrooms (the maximum allowed) of the five in the house for the bed and breakfast operation. The business would operate year round. She said they are not proposing an Airbnb or a short-term accommodation operation. She noted that the site is rural in nature.
“It’s a very private 20 acres we live on,” she said.
The proponents also told council that their water and septic system are adequate for the proposed bed and breakfast.
Two neighbouring property owners wrote letters to council expressing concerns about the proposal. One of the letter writers, Shari Orenstein, attended the public meeting to address council on the matter.
“I’m a bit concerned about the privacy,” she said, while also indicating concerns about noise and potential trespassing onto her property.
Council did not make any decisions on the matter and a full staff report with a recommendation will come forward in the near future for council’s consideration.