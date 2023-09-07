The number of visitors to Saint Andrews handled by the town's welcome centre have far surpassed last year during a "consistently busy" season, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
In a letter to town council read at the meeting by Coun. James Hirtle Tuesday, St. Andrews Chamber of Commerce executive director Julia Halbleib gave an update from the chamber's welcome centre in the W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex.
"The 2023 season has been consistently busy and exceeds last year's numbers by far," Halbleib said in the letter, which said 9,143 people had passed through the centre's doors since it opened May 15, including 1,774 in June, 3,385 in July an\ 3,388 in August.
Hirtle said that they would receive another update in the fall, but said the town should "easily" cross the 10,000 mark by the time the office closed. "10,000 visitors to the community over the course of summer is something to recognize and I want to thank them for their work," he said.
In May, council granted the chamber $18,860 to cover an unexpected funding shortfall needed for seven-day-per-week operations. At the time, councillors were told that the visitor number for 2022 was 3,600, according to the minutes for that meeting.
Speaking to Brunswick News, Halbleib said that last year's numbers didn't include proper counts until the start of July, which would have affected the comparison between the two numbers. But an average day last year had 40 or so visitors, with 70-80 on a peak day, while this year there's been as many as 140 people in a day.
The letter said the welcome centre also presented on Canada Day during a pop-up booth downtown and at the farmer's market. Halbleib told Brunswick News that the extra funding enabled the chamber to have two employees staffing the centre, which freed up more of her time for her other duties.
"We were grateful for that," she said.
The chamber took over the welcome centre in 2020 and it moved to its current location in 2021, Halbleib said. She said the first two seasons were affected by the pandemic, but things have been "booming again" since last year. She said last year's May and June were stronger due to pent-up demand, as well as weather and the impact of the Bocabec fire making for a weaker start this time around.
The welcome centre highlights local businesses and attractions and, in the absence of a provincial or regional visitors centre, acts as a "gateway to Charlotte County," according to the letter.
"Upon arrival, guests are sometimes not aware of all the aspects Saint Andrews and Charlotte County have to offer and after an orientation at the welcome centre consider Saint Andrews as a base for their exploration of the area," Halbleib wrote in the letter.
She said that the season would continue as long as the weather stayed good, and that events in October, which would include the Indulge festival would help drive more year-round numbers.
She also mentioned the Christmas-by-the-Sea committee as something attempting to push more December tourism, which also asked for $2,500 in financial at Tuesday's meeting, eventually receiving $2,000.
At the meeting, Deputy Mayor Kate Akagi thanked the chamber for their work, and thanked council for its support of the centre.