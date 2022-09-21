According to the Carlow Mayo Township website post from Aug. 29, the Carlow United Church in Boulter is having a chili dinner on Saturday Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church located at 4252 Boulter Road. Gary Gaudreau, chairman of the board of trustees with the Carlow United Church, Councillor Mike Cannon, Councillor Dan Hughey and Mayor Bonnie Adams all comment on this chili dinner.
The posting from the Carlow Mayo website reveals that the sponsors of this event, the United Church Women, who are “amazing cooks,” will be serving up some “real country cooking” for all those who attend on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost for this dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children five to 10 years old and children under 5 years old eat free.
“Hungry folks from all over the Bancroft area attend this ‘all you can eat’ event held at the Carlow United Church Hall. The menu includes home cooked chili, salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee, tea and juice,” proclaims the church’s media release.
Gaudreau says that the UCW have been putting on a Turkey and Ham Fall Supper for decades now, excluding the last two years with COVID-19.
“This chili dinner is a replacement for that traditional fall supper and the first major community dinner event they have put on in several years. The UCW ladies do all the cooking and all the supplies are purchased in Bancroft. If we get a turnout similar to the fall suppers we used to have, we expect in excess of 100 people to attend. We have had a very positive reaction from the community to us putting on another dinner,” he says.
Cannon says that he has attended several dinners at the church.
“[They] were very well presented and it’s very appreciated that they are coming back. But we must still practice social distancing as we are not out of the woods yet,” he says.
Hughey thinks that the township’s United Church ladies are amazing.
“A group of women and husbands who are very dedicated in their cause and our church. As far as suppers go, you don’t want to miss them. Very delicious meals and well attended by our community. You want to get there early! A chance to visit with neighbours and enjoy an excellent meal! Supporting a great cause and these amazing women dedicate their time to help our church prosper! Huge thanks to our United Church ladies!” he says.
Adams says she has attended the annual fall ham and turkey dinner several times at the Carlow United Church.
“I can honestly say that I have never been disappointed as the meal is always excellent and well done,” she says. “I look forward to attending the Chili Dinner on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and thank the committee for their hard work and once again opening up their hall to provide our many residents with the opportunity to connect with one another again."