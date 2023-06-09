NORTH PERTH – With the annual Listowel Agricultural Fair just around the corner, a letter of correspondence was sent by the President of the Listowel Agricultural Society, Elizabeth Johnston, to the Municipality of North Perth.
The Ag. Society, established in 1856, hosts the yearly event over a weekend in July, where residents from North Perth and surrounding areas come together to enjoy fun amusement rides, dazzling performances, creative art pieces and delicious food.
“For 167 years, this community has been the host of an educational, agricultural fair that provides entertainment in a family-friendly environment for the entire community to enjoy,” explained Johnston.
The Ag. Society’s main event is the Listowel Agricultural Fair and it has a “deep-rooted history in this community.” This year the event will run Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.
The organization has requested an exception to the noise bylaw for the nights the fair will run, which was given by council at its June 5 meeting.