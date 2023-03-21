SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - Budget discussions are underway, and the numbers council will be working with to consider tweaking or keeping have been compiled.
The big number is the increased budget collected from taxpayers of $6.76 million.
The increased spending overall would require taxes go up 2.95 percent. That would work out to just under $80 more per year on the tax bill for a homeowner with a property valued at $186,224.
It is not all increased spending forcing the tax increase. According to the proposed budget to be presented to council this week, expenses are up $185,808. But money coming in with no change in the tax rate would be down $125,693. That adds up to $306,262 needing to be made up.
So where did the money go?
Southwest Middlesex is one of many municipalities seeing its Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund cash from the provincial government come down, $67,300 in this case.
The closure of the arena also saw a loss of $67,600, though the cost of keeping it open was saved while renovations are being done. The operating budget for the arena is set to jump from $199,000 to $467,000 this year, and it is not expected to be open until the fall.
There was also $12,000 less from the drainage superintendent grant, and $5,800 lost from the recycling grant.
The tax rate would have gone up even higher, but over $98,000 is proposed to be withdrawn from the tax rate stabilization reserve. A payroll budget surplus put less of dent in the reserve, which drops to $781,000.
Other than the ongoing repayment of the arena upgrade loan, there are some other big-ticket costs.
The largest is the $3.825-million second forcemain to the Victoria Street pump station. The proposed budget suggests this can be done without taking new money from local taxpayers, but would require $1.26 million from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund plus a county loan of $1.9 million. Another $612,000 would come from reserves, and $39,000 from the Canada Community-Building Fund.
Other capital works proposed include a public works tandem truck ($500,000), breathing apparatuses for the fire department ($480,000), arena parking lot paving ($200,000), pickle ball courts at Simpson Park (200,000), community entrance signs ($150,000), wood chipper ($90,000), municipal and firehall parking lot paving ($80,000), pool bowl painting ($70,000), Middlemiss playground ($46,000), Elks playground base (30,000), lawn mower ($24,000), installing four Project 2000 flag poles ($15,500), accessible pool lift ($10,000), accessible pathway ($10,000), and a new soft surface or fibre for Bob Martin Park in Glencoe and Little Kin Park in Wardsville ($8,364).
Inflation is set to drive gravel road maintenance up $246,000.
Staff salaries would go up $182,000, mostly to recreation and public works departments.