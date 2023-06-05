They went to different schools. They faced different challenges. But, the 13 Grade 5 to 12 students who were the guests of honour at the Craig Turn Around Achievement Awards on May 31 share one important life-changing trait.
The students all displayed perseverance, commitment and effort to overcome challenges which threatened to hold them back.
Hartland-based Craig Manufacturing has sponsored the Turn Around Awards for the past decade. Betty Lou Craig, who hosted the night's events with husband John, emphasized the status of the 13 students to open the evening's celebration.
After introducing several special guests attending the awards banquet at the Best Western Plus in Woodstock. Betty Lou Craig said, "the most important are the 13 young people we're celebrating here tonight."
The ceremony began with piper Kate LaFrance leading the young award winners into the banquet.
The 2023 Turn Around Award winners were:
— Ander Trujillo Cervantes, Grade 5, of Meduxnekeag Consolidated School
— Calleigh Dyer, Grade 5, of Donald Fraser Memorial School
— Paisley English, Grade 5, of Andover Elementary School
— Jase Brook-Lisoway, Grade 5, of Nackawic Elementary School
— Daniel Rhodes, Grade 5, of Townsview School
— Wyatt Kimball, Grade 8, of Townsview School
— Christian Dennis, Grade 8, of Meduxnekeag Consolidated School
— Colleen Taverne, Grade 8, of Perth-Andover Middle School
— Rian Turner, Grade 11, of Nackawic High School
— Keagan Shattler, Grade 12, of Southern Victoria High School
— Connor Perley, Grade 12, of John Caldwell School
— Anika Ledger, Grade 12, of Woodstock High School
— Carley Davenport, Grade 12, of Woodstock High School
Hartland singer Tasha Doherty led the audience in the singing of O Canada to open the ceremony. Betty Lou Craig introduced several special guests, including Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones, Nackawic Mayor Tim Fox, Southern Victoria Mayor Cindy McLaughlin, Education Minister Bill Hogan and Anglophone West Superintendent David McTimoney.
Hogan welcomed the award-winning students and the family, friends, teachers and others who helped them turn their lives around.
"This is a wonderful way to recognize your achievement," he said.
McTimoney presented the Above and Beyond Awards to a trio of teachers, who he explained reach beyond the mandate of teachers to provide inspiration, support and guidance to struggling students.
Betty Lou Craig explained the award goes to one teacher each at elementary, middle and high school levels, based on recommendations of fellow teachers.
Kathy Ester of Andover Elementary School accepted a card, meal gift and plaque from McTimoney.
Middle school winner Bethany Toner of St. Mary's Academy, and high school winner, Mike Fletcher of Woodstock High School could not attend Wednesday's ceremony.
Following the dinner, attention turned to the focal point of the evening, with each Turn Around winner accepting a bookbag, plaque and plate to permanently add their names to a display showcasing all Turn Around Award winners at their schools.
One by one, a teacher introduced the winner from their respective schools while detailing the student's challenges and efforts to turn their lives around.
— Ander Trujillo Cervantes
MCS teacher Erin LeCain introduced Ander Trujillo Cervantes, who joined Grade 4 last year after he and his family moved from Mexico.
She said Ander struggled initially as he tried to learn a new language and fit in with other students.
Rather than become discouraged, she said, Anders showed incredible resilience and hard work to become a leader.
— Calleigh Dyer
DFMS teacher Alanda Harrison described Calleigh Dyer as "extremely anxious" in her early years at school. She struggled to cope with emotions, bonding with classmates and school attendance.
"Calleigh has progressed each year through her hard work and perseverance," said Harrison.
— Paisley English
AES teacher Tanya Wright explained how Paisley, who once struggled to control her anger and make friends, now displays "kindness, respect and an eagerness to do what it takes to be successful.:
In addition to the positive turnaround at school, which made her the choice of teachers for the award, Wright noted Paisley is a "supportive sister" at home.
— Jase Brook-Lisoway
NES teacher Nicole Priest said she and Jase became close when she started school, but the relationship was not easy at first.
"If you had said to me in kindergarten that Jase would grow into a fine young leader at NES, I probably would have questioned you," Priest said.
She said she held the same doubts in Grades 1 and 2, but in Grade 3, Jase began to change, showing kindness, empathy, a willingness to help and an understanding of the importance of truthfulness.
— Daniel Rhooms
TVS teacher Jessica Irvine said she met Daniel last year during a skill-building workshop featuring a dynamic group of students with strong personalities.
"Daniel was no exception," Irvine said.
She said she learned that Daniel struggled with consistency and effort, but that has changed significantly over the past several months. She said he now works hard in all subjects and has become a trusted leader in the classroom.
— Wyatt Kimball
TVS teacher Dana Lawrance has taught Wyatt technology and math since Grade 6. He explained Wyatt struggled to maintain his emotions, choosing to snap back at others in anger and frustration.
This year, however, Lawrence said Wyatt made a conscious effort to relate to people better than in the past.
"That's a positive step," said Lawrence, reflecting on his own problems in elementary school to control his emotions.
He said Wyatt deserves the award for his positive steps forward in Grade 8.
— Christian Dennis
MCS teacher David Mahar said Christian also took huge strides this year to control his emotions, conflict, and work with others.
"This year, Christian has been involved in every sports committee MCS offered," Mahar said.
He said Christian could typically be found helping teachers, helping his peers, planning school events and sitting as a student council member.
"Christian is a proven leader, has strong communication skills and is empathetic and kind to everyone," said Mahar.
— Rian Turner
NHS guidance counsellor Chris Gallop said Rian deserves the award for the "obvious growth" she demonstrated since beginning high school, describing her as a "bright spot" over a couple of difficult years for everyone in high school.
While describing Rian's performance at the beginning of high school as "less than stellar," she, through hard work, changed that dynamic.
Noting the Turn Around Award recognizes a student's effort to turn their life around, Gallop said Rian demonstrated that at NHS.
— Colleen Taverne
PAMS teacher Mike Grant reflected on Colleen's difficult transition to middle school but emphasized the "tremendous growth" she has displayed since then. He praised Collen's hard work to overcome her struggles.
"She certainly got her ducks in a row," Grand said, referring to the student's love of ducks and developing a great sense of humour, which always "quacks" us up.
Because of her hard work and dedication, Grant said Collen is well-prepared to transfer to high school next year.
— Keegan Shattler
SVHS teacher Alisha Peterson said when Keegan started in Grade 9, he could not envision himself walking across the stage as a graduate. She noted his perseverance and hard work paid off to the point he is now excited to take that walk.
"One of the joys of my job is watching him grow and change and walk into my office three years later and say, 'I'm doing it, Miss P. I'm going across that stage. Watch me.'"
— Connor Perley
JCS teacher Samantha Jellett recalled first encountering Connor in Grade 8 and thinking he was "destined to make my life very interesting." They both moved on to high school.
After the dreaded "online" learning during Connor's Grade 9, Jellett said their paths crossed again in Grade 10. She described how Connor "stepped up" after a specialized program challenged and provided support.
"The deviant attitude we saw, and the tendency to step out when there was a supply teacher, whether that was for their benefit or yours, that mostly disappeared and left a student we trust," Jellett said.
— Anika Ledger
WHS teacher Jennifer Acott explained how Anika started high school in 2021, attending regular classes. However, this year Anika participated in the school's newly open Learning Centre and began getting high grades.
"She's taken ownership of her education," said Acott, noting Anika already has her post-secondary education and future planned, including opening her own esthetics business with her sister.
Scott noted Anika took the lead in designing and decorating the school's Learning Centre as a space where students feel comfortable and enjoy a more flexible environment.
Acott explained Anika's friendly attributes helped her land a job with Best Western Plus Hotel and Conference Centre.
Best Western's Jennifer Connor also made a presentation to Anika, telling her a full-time salaried position awaits her. She noted how much they watched Anika grow from the shy young lady to the confident young woman she had become.
— Carley Davenport
WHS teacher Peter Belyea said he met Carley when she was accepted into WHS's essential skills program. He asked Carley if she remembered the first project she worked on.
"We built an outhouse," he told her.
He praised Carley's strong work ethic and perseverance, noting her work placement at the Carleton Manor working with the elderly. She will pursue post-secondary studies in the personal support worker program NBCC.
Belyea's presentation brought back fond memories for the event's guest speaker, Sarah Williamson.
Belyea presented Williamson, then in Grade 11, with her Turn Around Award in 2016.
Williamson proved that turning around their academic and social lives keeps them moving in the right direction. She will begin her career as a high school music teacher in September.
John Craig congratulated the Turn Around Award winners, calling them examples of what can be achieved.