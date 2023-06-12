By Jaymie L. White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
PORT AUX BASQUES — Papa’s Barbershop, owned by husband and wife, Angel and Justin Francis, saw a need in the community and quickly decided that it was something they wanted to pursue.
“Justin and I got married about five years ago, and when we first met it was with the understanding that I didn’t want to leave this town. My kids are here. I was born here, and Justin didn’t want to go out west to go to work anymore. We didn’t want to have that kind of relationship anymore, so through it all we kind of stuck around and noticed that Edgar was older, the barber here, and we just knew it was a need for the town,” said Angel.
It took some time to see their dream through to fruition.
“Justin went away for eight months to Saint John, New Brunswick, to do the barber course, and I stayed home. Before Justin went away, I actually went to school for a year, got my GED. So he stayed home with our baby, and then I took my turn, and I stayed home for a year with the baby while he went away."
So far the response has proven quite favourable.
“We’ve been open now for about a month and a half (as of early May) and business has definitely been steady. I can’t complain. You do get the dead time throughout the day, maybe about two hours, but other than that, the support from the town has been amazing,” said Angel. “Appointments and walk-ins. We seem to have a good mixture of both.”
Angel said all of the hard work has been worth it.
“To get grants and things like that, there seemed to be a lot of hoops to jump through, so we obviously did it a little bit at a time. The whole time Justin was gone away I was just ordering things here and there, and then a month before he came home, I went in and I started the process of painting, putting things together, and getting things set up for him.”
The barbershop offers a variety of services, such as T-zone blackhead masks, seniors' cuts, straight razor head shaves, and beard trims.
“The main thing we’re known for is fades. We are the only ones in town who can do that, and a barber is the only authorized person to actually use a straight razor,” said Angel. “So we do the whole thing of hot towel shaves, fades, kids' cuts. If a barber can do it, Justin can do it.”
The personal benefits for the family played a huge factor in their decision to set up shop.
“One, he doesn’t have to go away. It was either he had to go away for the eight months (for school) or he would have to go away every year because he would have to go out west or go away somewhere (for work), because that’s usually what people do around here,” said Angel. “So that’s the best thing, but also I’m able to basically be a working mom and a stay-at-home mom at the same time. I’m able to bring my littlest to work with me. I can work from home or I can work from the shop, and my kids, after school I can pick them up or they can come to the shop. Having a family shop has been the biggest blessing out of it all, that we can still be there for our kids, even when we’re working.”
Justin is currently the only barber at the shop.
“He went back to school being 38 years old, and he was a little nervous, but he finished at the top of his class, with distinction, and he is certified to train me if he wanted,” said Angel. “It’s always something he went back and forth on for a couple of years. I believe we first started talking about this maybe like, two years ago, possibly even three, and we just took the leap and did it finally.”
Angel sees the shop as a long term solution for everyone.
“We’re looking to hopefully run this shop for, God-willing, 20 plus years. It’s definitely something we want to keep around because it’s definitely something the community needs and it seems like everybody likes it, for all ages, from little boys right up to the old gentlemen you see on the wharf.”
It's unlikely Papa's Barbershop will add more barbers to the mix, outside of their own family.
“We’re definitely going to keep it family oriented. We feel that, if there is a need, he’ll train me and chances are I’ll be dealing with the kids and he’ll still be dealing with the men because, when you go to a barbershop, it’s a man’s place. You want it manly, and most of the men would prefer a man doing it, whereas the kids, they seem to be more comfortable with me. So if they come in and they’re nervous, I talk to them and hype them up about the dinosaur cape, and we have TVs, coffee, things like that.”