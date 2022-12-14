CANSO – A police investigation into the Nov. 25 sinking of a fishing boat, leaking oil at a Canso wharf, continued last week as Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) officials made plans to permanently remove it from local waters.
“The matter is currently under investigation,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall in an email to The Journal on Dec. 8. “The RCMP has been in contact with the owner of the boat and the boat’s name is Dale M II … It is too soon to say whether the sinking was accidental or the result of criminality.”
Meanwhile, CCG spokesperson Stephen Bornais said, “We’re set to begin soon … to issue a contract to remove the vessel and eliminate the threat of pollution.”
He added: “If the polluter is unknown, unwilling or unable to respond, or if the response is insufficient, the Canadian Coast Guard responds quickly and effectively to ship-source oil spills. In this case, the vessel owner is unable to respond to the incident … Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to share information on the owner.”
According to Ginny Boudreau, executive director of the Canso-based Guysborough County Inshore Fisherman’s Association, she “received a call from a local fishermen early Friday morning, Nov. 25,” notifying her that the boat had sunk. “There was debris (tarps/plastic holding tank and cover), as well as an oil slick that the tide carried up and down the tickle and on some of the beaches.”
She said, “I immediately called Sherbrooke Fisheries [Conservation and Protection] detachment and they said they would look after tracking down the owner as well as notifying the Department of Environment (DOE) … Other community people also notified DOE, and our Coast Guard Auxiliary became involved in the following week.”
While she confirmed that she doesn’t know who owns the boat, she stated: “It is definitely not a local vessel owner or operator … The owner may not live in the area or have the financial means to respond to the sinking or the vessel may have been leased to a third party. We have no idea … The vessel has been fishing lobster from the Canso Tickle Wharf since early summer.”
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans handed over ownership of Tickle Wharf, where the vessel has been moored, to the Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative — the consultation and treaty advocacy body of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs — two years ago.
Asked whether it knew the identity of the Dale M II’s owner, Crystal Dorey, director of communications for the organization told the Journal, “We understand that this matter is currently under investigation and we have no further details we can provide at this time.”
Boudreau said the area’s fishing community is “very concerned” about the vessel and “the leakage of petroleum products” from it. She added that some are “a bit frustrated in the response for removal due to timing of sinking and the fact that it was not a local vessel and the delay in identifying the owner … but are relieved that it will be out of the water soon.”
About the CCG response, Bornais said: “The CCG deployed personnel from Port Hawkesbury to conduct an initial assessment. There was minimal sheening observed coming from the vessel. A sorbent boom was placed around the vessel as a precautionary measure in the event additional pollution was released. On Nov. 29, 2022, CCG was on site and placed a containment boom around the vessel [returning] to the site on December 2, following high wind events of the previous two days. CCG did not observe any changes to boom or the vessel’s condition.”
He said, “In Canada, polluters must cover all costs related to the safe and effective cleanup of oil spills. Pursuant to the Marine Liability Act, costs incurred by the Department to monitor or respond to marine pollution incidents are recoverable either from the polluter or from national and international compensation agencies.”