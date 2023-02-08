CORNWALL – The regulating board that sets water levels on Lake St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario is looking for input from boaters and other recreational users of the waterway.
The International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board, a part of the International Joint Commission, is looking for feedback for the fall boat haul out that typically happens during the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In 2022, the haul out was scheduled for October 7-10.
During a haul out period, water levels are temporarily raised by decreasing water outflows through the Moses Saunders power dam in Cornwall.
In recent years low water levels, set by the IJC’s Plan 2014 water management plan, have seen lower than normal water levels which have impacted recreational boaters, shoreline owners, and users of Lake St. Lawrence.
According to the IJC there are over 700 marina slips and several hundred private docks along the Lake St. Lawrence shoreline.
The IJC is looking for input to help with future planning from users through an online survey for boaters available at surveymonkey.com/r/oct22boat
A second survey for marina and yacht club owners is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Oct22marinas
The online survey deadline is March 3.