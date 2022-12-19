Locals were recognized for their volunteer services and contributions to a numebr of fields at an awards banquet held in Kelvington
The banquet was held in Kelvington on Dec. 2, with local MLA High Nerlien and Honourable Tim McLeod, Provincial Secretary to the Government of Saskatchewan, presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum award medals.
The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth’s II’s Accession to the throne, which began on Feb. 6, 2022, said the provincial government’s website. The medal is a tangible way for the province of Saskatchewan to honour her majesty for her service to Canada.
As part of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty ascending the throne as Queen of Canada, this long tradition of creating commemorative medals has continued. In the absence of a federal Platinum Jubilee Medal program, six provinces have established Jubilee Medals of their own - each with the same ribbon, overall design and criteria. The design of the medal was approved by Her Majesty The Queen at Windsor Castle on May 17, 2022.
Fields of contribution were in: business/commerce, volunteer service, sports, protective services, arts, health care, social services and agriculture.
Business and commerce
· Vernon Armitage of Porcupine Plain
· Louis Coderre of Wynyard
· Barry Leier of Porcupine Plain
· Bill Sowa of Kuroki
Volunteer service
· Sharon Armstrong of Wynyard
· Betty Baranesky of Theodore
· Danylo Bodnar of Foam Lake
· Muriel Cameron of Porcupine Plain
· Agnes and Daivd Ewen of Kelvington
· Graham Farrel of Foam Lake
· Bill Flilpichuck of Wadena
· Marjory Headington of Wadena
· Jeanine Johnson of Foam Lake
· George Kays of Porcupine Plain
· Tom Lindenback of Weekes
· Peggy Looby of Bjorkdale
· Marvin Mackie of Archerwill
· Kent McMann of Foam Lake
· Dwight Pomedli of Wadena
· Larry Ukrainetz of Tuffnell
· Lana Woulfe of Bjorkdale
Sport
· Colette Bourgonje of Prince Albert
· Delores Syrota of Elfros
Protective Service
· Bobbie-Jean Buchanan of Porcupine Plain
Arts
· Nino Hernandez of Porcupine Plain
· Laureen Kells of Tuffnell
Health Care
· Anna Janzen of Hague
· Danielle Quiring-Webking of Porcupine Plain
Social Services
· Marilynn Jonas of Porcupine Plain
Agriculture
· Dwight Odelein of Quill Lake
· Jeff Pylatuik of Humboldt
Saskatchewan has been known for their volunteerism and recognizing the important contributions that each of these individuals will continue the trend of Saskatchewan people going above and beyond in their fields of interest, the province said.