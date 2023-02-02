January is, for want of a better word, bleak. With the return to work, the post-festivities comedown, the inclement weather and a need to keep the purse strings tight following Christmas, the blues can feel unavoidable.
And so, when it is teeth-chatteringly cold outside and bank balances are bare, doesn’t cosying up indoors for a spot of free R&R sound like a good idea? The Museum of North Vancouver is offering an antidote for the sad season, and it comes in the form of blissful, spa-like escape.
Refresh and Renew is a free community event running today, Jan. 27, that invites locals to reflect, release and set new intentions during an afternoon of self-care.
Indigenous cultural programmer and Squamish Nation Knowledge Keeper Tsawaysia Spukwus (Alice Guss) is head of the relaxation operation, leading an afternoon of activities that include yoga, chair and hand massages, nail art sessions, cedar brushing, salve-making and lavender sachet creation.
A free yoga session courtesy of Chelsie McCutcheon, Wet’suwet’en, Likhsilyu Clan (Little Frog), will take place at 1 p,m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m, with participants encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring their own yoga mat.
Following the yoga kickoff at 1 p.m., the rest of the activities will run until 4.45 p.m, with pots of traditional tea on hand to ensure everyone is sufficiently satiated and soothed.
The event is available as a drop-in for anyone who wishes to attend, more information on which can be found via MONOVA's website.
