On a crisp day where orange leaves could be heard rustling through the branches and an orange fire was kept and tended, students in orange shirts aplenty walked along a high school track to read orange signs on the significance of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Aimee Grenier-Buchwald of the Simcoe County District School Board is the Indigenous grad coach stationed at Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland. The approximate count nears 1,000 with students coming from all over North Simcoe as well as nearby Beausoleil First Nation on Christian Island, with roughly 200 self-identifying as First Nation, Métis or Inuit.
“It’s pretty significant to be having a sacred fire in a school because not that long ago, things like this would have been outlawed,” said Grenier-Buchwald. “And schools like this one would have been the cause of much harm to our children and our communities.”
As the morning bells rang, half a dozen students gathered in back of the school grounds preparing the sacred fire. Some were sent to fetch the orange Every Child Matters flag to place near the gathering place.
A soft-spoken and incredibly shy student laughed with his friends.
“My name is Thomas Luttit. I’m the head fire keeper,” he said. Through prompting of his friends, he shared that his duty was to keep the fire going throughout the day’s ceremonies. According to Grenier-Buchwald, the elder in Luttit’s community confirmed the young man’s important role for the day alongside fellow ‘oshkaabewis’, or helpers.
In groups, classes were let out to walk around the sport track where information signs were placed regarding the day, allowing for individual reflection.
“This sacred fire is a good balance to the heavy feelings that we’re carrying today. Especially following the residential school walk because that has a lot of facts and truths about the horrors that happened at residential schools,” Grenier-Buchwald said.
“I feel like it speaks to the community that’s been created at GBDSS here: to be safe to be Indigenous, to be safe to have a sacred fire. And I was really happy at how well received the notion was throughout the school.”
On student announcements for the day, several Indigenous students had been interviewed. They shared how their families had been impacted by residential schools along with how it carries through into the current day.
Displayed in the school were laminated orange hearts created by students, depicting their understanding of the facts and sentiments regarding residential schools.
As kids will be kids, Grenier-Buchwald conceded that some students might not be as respectful during the day’s events as is warranted.
“There’s always those in the group that don’t understand and haven’t taken the time to understand, same as represented in our country. We have to put our energy to the ones who have taken that time, and who do understand, and who are needing that support from the fire and from us today as well.”
Along the track walked a class with a few of the jokers in front, loud and boisterous as youth will be; behind them followed thirty others, in quiet and solemn contemplation, taking their time to read the signs and digest the impact of the tales shared.