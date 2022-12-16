NAPANEE – Given the choice, 13-year-old Deseronto resident Hannah Layfield wouldn’t choose the public eye to discuss her private life.
In fact, quite the opposite, according to her grandmother, Patti.
“This girl here is very shy,” Patti said of her teenaged granddaughter, who is speaking publicly about a device she received through War Amps that allows her to ride horses competitively. “I am amazed that she agreed to these interviews,” her grandmother doted. “It totally shocked me. I’m proud of her.”
Hannah was born missing part of her right hand. With only a thumb and forefinger, Hannah has faced challenges the large majority of us will never understand.
“When she was born, she was sent to Sick Kids,” Patti said, adding that the specialist there said that if given the choice of being born with only two fingers, the thumb and index finger would be the ones to choose. “She has the two that can grip,” Patti said. “Often, (doctors) will remove a toe to build a thumb or something to help (amputees), but they felt with Hannah, anything they did wasn’t going to help her much.”
The trouble for Hannah is that while she can grip, she lacks strength because much of the hand she doesn’t have is used for gripping strength.
Enter the War Amps, an agency founded more than 100 years ago to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War. It has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including adults and children.
“(Sick Kids) referred Hannah to War Amps, the CHAMP program, and they contacted her parents,” Patti said inside her home in Napanee.
Layfield, a Grade 8 student at J J O’Neill Catholic School in Napanee, doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t being helped by War Amps.
“We would go there and we'd stay at a hotel,” Layfield recalled of her first memories of visiting War Amps. “They’d paid for us to stay there and participate seminars where they’d talked about people's stories and how to do stuff with your disability. Sometimes there was one for parents. At the kids’ one, they’d do arts and crafts and watch videos about how some people lost their arms and how to stay safe so you don't lose limbs.”
At War Amps, Patti elaborated, parents and grandparents were offered information sessions that covered things such as available funding and grants for parents of children with mobility challenges.
“We could learn about these things that we didn’t know about, that’s another way that War Amps helps. And like Hannah said, she was in the kids’ room doing kids stuff at the time that they’re talking to the
parents and informing them of things available. Hannah has gotten some grants and assistance to help her with things that she might need, and the War Amps were the ones who put her in touch with the people she needed talk to about that.”
A typical child in every other way, Hannah competed in sports as she grew up, playing baseball and taking gymnastics, among other sports. On the ball diamond, she perfected using her left hand to both catch and throw. But ultimately, Hannah found her calling: animals. Specifically, horses.
A self-proclaimed lover of all animals, Hannah said she remembers always loving horses, but only took up riding a few years ago.
“She’s so in love with all animals,” her grandmother said, adding that Hannah has three cats and two dogs at home – and her buddy Danny the dog at grandma and grandpa’s – and even sponsors a pig that she visits monthly.
“They have their own personalities, they're all different,” Hannah said of what inspires her love of animals. “Some people don't realize that.”
Hannah has never backed down from a challenge, her grandmother said proudly.
“There are a lot of activities that Hannah tried that weren’t easy for her,” Patti said. She tried them all and did her best, but she could never really compete that much. (Horse riding) is the one thing that she can do well. She entered a show this past summer, a first for her. She competed and she won some ribbons.”
Layfield, smiling when her grandmother spoke of her accomplishments, said she fell in love with riding.
“It’s just fun. I love it,” she said.
Layfield began taking riding lessons at Ivy’s Journey Equestrian Centre in Newburgh, and immediately knew she had found her calling.
At first, she was able to successfully use her left hand for everything as she learned to ride Clover, her horse at the centre. But when the urge to ride competitively came about, Hannah’s family knew they needed to get her some help.
And where would they turn?
The War Amps, naturally.
“Hannah said (she was) having a problem holding the crop with that hand,” Patti said. “You switch hands with the crop according to what direction you’re going on the horse. Obviously if she’s got to hold the crop in her left hand, she’s fine. But when she would have to hold it in her right, she couldn’t hold the reins and the crop. It didn’t matter at the start because her instructor didn’t care if she kept the crop in that other hand, but when she decided she wanted to go into shows, she knew she’d have to switch hands. So when she said that, her parents sent out an email to War Amps.”
The War Amps responded immediately, telling the family to source out a local company that builds prosthetics and get one made and have the bill sent to War Amps.
“We were lucky, there is one in Shannonville,” Patti said, referring to Eagle Orthopaedics, which built Hannah’s device. “She went and they started the process.”
Eagle Orthopaedics customized a prosthetic for Hannah that is strapped to her forearm and allows her to tightly hold the horse’s reins and the crop used in horse riding, something that was impossible beforehand.
The process was meticulous and detailed, Patti said.
“It was a long process, a lot of appointments, because they would keep tweaking it,” she said. “There were certain ways it would hurt her, or the crop wasn’t staying in. That was a big one. Getting the crop to stay. It took a while of tweaking to get it just right.”
“Or (the crop) was in there too tight,” Layfield added.
Ultimately, the prosthetic was perfected.
“It was a little uncomfortable at first,” Layfield said. “My arm wasn’t used to being in that position, but after a while I started to get used to it and it was working pretty good.”
So far, so good, she said.
“It's helping quite a bit,” Layfield said through a smile. “It helps to hold the crop so I don't have to hold on to the reins and the crop. It's hard to do that, so this helps with that.”
It’s not lost on Layfield how integral War Amps have been in her life, which is why she’s pushing herself out of her comfort zone and speaking up about the organization.
“They’ve done a lot for me, so I want to help other kids and get them help from the War Amps like I did,” Layfield said.
True to its word, War Amps covered the nearly $3,000 bill for Hannah’s prosthetic.
“She’s a lucky girl,” Patti said, recalling how surprised she was when Hannah agreed to speak to the media on behalf of the War Amps.
“I picked her up from school and I said ‘What do you think?’ Patti recalled. “And she said ‘Sure, I’ll talk about War Amps.’ It’s something she’s pretty passionate about. She knows how much they’ve helped her throughout her life and I think she’s happy to kind of do that for them.”
Thanks to her passion and prosthetic, Layfield said she can’t imagine a life where horses aren’t huge part of it, adding that she hopes to participate in large-scale riding events.
“I hope to be in big shows, not as big as the Olympics, but pretty big ones,” she said. “And to have my own horse one day.”
“I would say that’s Hannah’s dream, to own horses,” Patti added.
Thanks to War Amps and her ever-supportive family – especially grandma – those dreams are very much a possibility.
“I don't know who needs each other more, whether she needs me or I need her more,” Patti said of her grandbaby. “But we’re pretty close.”
For more information on the War Amps CHAMPS program, visit https://www.waramps.ca
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.