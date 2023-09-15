Looking to learn more about the sites, sounds and flavours that can be found in the Dufferin County community?
The County of Dufferin has organized a Tourism Tent for the International Plowing Match (IPM), where eventgoers will be able to chat with 20 local ambassadors about the different tourism offerings in the communities of Dufferin and also participate in a survey regarding tourism services.
“Dufferin is a largely rural county with a rich agricultural history, and we are so excited to share it with event attendees during the International Plowing Match this fall,” said Janet Horner, chair of the Community Development and Tourism Committee. “We encourage everyone at the event to visit our tourism tent and take our Dufferin County tourism survey, and enjoy live music, art and sampling of our great local food and beverage options. Dufferin County offers something for everyone, and we look forward to showcasing that at the IPM.”
The Tourism Tent will feature food, music, and art from local businesses and artists, including:
• Food from Lavender Blue, Black Birch, Ten of Tarts, Shine Bakery and Beyond the Gate, with special offerings from Chef Jason Reiner
• Beverages from Mochaberry
• Art displays from artists Ellen Cameron, Ricky Schaede and Hugh Russell
• Live music from Campfire Poets on Sept. 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. and Ashley MacIsaac on Sept. 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.
“The International Plowing Match is expected to see more than 70,000 attendees, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that Dufferin County has to offer,” said Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills. “Whether you’re a Dufferin resident or a visitor, be sure to take some time to check out our great local restaurants, shops, outdoor recreation and cultural opportunities over the course of the event.”
The International Plowing Match will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 between the farmers’ fields surrounding Bowling Green and Laurel.