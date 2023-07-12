The misuse of a power of attorney has been used as a plot device in many popular movies and TV shows, and once in a while, there have been court cases about these legal agreements in the news… but what exactly is a power of attorney?
The Grizzly Gazette contacted Perry Law LLP, a family-owned law firm out of Barrhead, Alberta, to learn more about this subject.
Before continuing, it is important to note that the information provided by the lawyers at Perry Law LLP is only intended to provide legal information and should not be taken as legal advice. Readers are encouraged to reach out to their own legal counsel to discuss any specific questions they might have about powers of attorney.
A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that allows you to appoint another person to handle your property and financial affairs for you. With this document, the designated person will be able to sign cheques and make decisions about managing your finances and property. For terminology, in this scenario, you would be referred to as the "donor," and the person you appointed would be the "attorney."
The person making the POA must have sufficient mental capacity to do so at the time the document is signed. If the individual has already lost capacity, they will not have the legal ability to give instructions or execute the POA. Just being able to perform the physical act of signing the POA does not make the document valid if the individual is not mentally competent at the time. The friends or family of the individual, in this case, would need to apply for a court order for trusteeship.
Each province has its own legislation governing POAs; the relevant statute in Alberta is the Power of Attorney Act.
The most common misconception about POAs is that they give the attorney the ability to make personal decisions (including medical choices) about the donor; however, this ability is addressed through a personal directive, which is a separate document under different legislation.
There are three main types of POAs:
· Springing POA: This POA will only come into effect in the case of a predetermined contingency. As an example, it may be set up to only come into effect upon the donor's loss of mental capacity, as determined by two medical doctors.
· Immediate POA: This document can be activated as soon as it has been signed. This arrangement could be useful in the case of someone who is still competent but has mobility or other issues where they would prefer to have another person handle their affairs for them. These POAs would usually also state that they will remain in effect if the donor were to lose capacity at a later time.
· Specific POA: This document can be used if the donor just needs someone to handle a specific asset. For example, if the donor were to be out of the country and needed someone to handle the sale of some land for them. In this case, the designated person could sign all documents and make all decisions regarding the land in question.
The legal responsibilities of the attorney (designated person) depend on what the POA document states and the nature of the assets they are managing, but they are generally held to a very high standard as a fiduciary (a person or entity who manages money or property for someone else). The attorney must act in the donor's best interests, putting the donor's interests ahead of their own. This may include seeking proper tax and legal advice to manage the donor's affairs.
Two types of limitations provide some protection to the donor in a POA. To begin with, using a POA often involves procedural hindrances, such as providing certified copies of relevant documents, proving identity, or establishing the basis of the attorney's authority to act on behalf of the donor. These hurdles can serve to discourage or prevent improper transactions. Another deterrent to attorneys acting in bad faith is the fact that they could face criminal charges for the misappropriation or theft of funds, and in extreme cases, they can be charged with fraud. The relevant charges may be punishable by fines or imprisonment and would generally require any stolen monies to be returned to the donor.
There is also a provision that allows for an application to the court directing the attorney to present and pass accounts regarding all transactions they have performed on behalf of the donor.
An application can also be made to the court for a termination of a POA. Termination of the POA would likely be sought if there were concerns that the document was being abused or the donor's affairs were otherwise not being properly managed.
The donor can revoke a POA under section 13(1) of the Powers of Attorney Act of Alberta if they are "mentally capable of understanding the nature and effect of the revocation." A person seeking to revoke a POA under this statute should have written confirmation that they have the necessary capacity, ideally in a dated written opinion from a doctor or lawyer.
Those who are interested in a POA should meet with a lawyer to discuss the available options and how best to accomplish their intentions. While making a legally binding POA without the involvement of a lawyer is possible, it is strongly recommended that a lawyer be consulted. A poorly drafted POA might fail to complete an individual's intended goal and could expose them to severe losses. Further information about the specifications and requirements for POAs is available on the Government of Alberta website (alberta.ca/enduring-power-of-attorney.aspx) and on CanLII (canlii.org/en/ab/laws/stat/rsa-2000-c-p-20/latest/rsa-2000-c-p-20.html).
While some people may choose other methods of delegating control of their financial affairs by adding other trusted individuals to their bank accounts or land titles, these actions can have unintended consequences and open them to unforeseen risks. The inherent risks of having joint bank accounts with adult children often outweigh the potential benefits. Those who may be interested in making these arrangements are encouraged to discuss them with a lawyer and an accountant before enacting them.
Thank you to Perry Law LLP for providing the information used for this article.