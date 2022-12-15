The demand for food assistance has increased significantly in 2022. Food banks throughout the province, including the Food Bank of York Region (FBYR), are experiencing surges in use.
FBYR reports an increase in demand for food assistance of over 15 per cent as food insecurity intensifies throughout its network. Households are struggling to make ends meet and need support more than ever.
“Rising costs of rent and food place immense pressure on low-income households, leaving them vulnerable to food insecurity and diminished quality of life,” says Alex Bilotta, founder and CEO of FBYR. “This Christmas season, we can make a difference as a community to provide healthy food and meals to families in need.”
With economic pressures continuing to intensify, the organization and its network are experiencing a growing number of visitors from steady-income households.
FBYR is committed to alleviating food insecurity for York Region’s most vulnerable residents in collaboration with its network of non-profit community organizations that provide food and meals in their programs.
This holiday season, you can partner with FBYR to ensure that every York Region family can celebrate the season. Your donations make it possible to collect and deliver more food to reach more people in need with warm meals all year.
Help spread Christmas cheer and holiday goodwill today. Donate at www.fbyr.ca/donate.