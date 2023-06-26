The Thamesville Sertoma Club made special presentations of sponsorship donations to several area groups and organizations at its annual general meeting on June 7.
Representatives from the beneficiaries attended the meeting, expressed their gratitude, and explained how they would put their donations to use.
Thamesville Area Central School principal Danielle Maryschak was very grateful for the $10,000 donation from the Thamesville Sertoma Club, which will be used for playground equipment. “We really appreciate that, it will go a long way at the school,” Maryschak said.
The Sertoma Club made a donation to Shannon Rose, who operates Community Creative Expression Workshops, where artists create anti-bullying murals. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Rose said as a part of her healing process, she creates art to give back to the community. “Anti-bullying is what it’s all about,” said Rose, an artist and photographer. She uses vinyl records as a painting medium for the murals, which she supplies along with the paints at her workshops. “It’s positive, colourful inspirational works by community members at these workshops all over Chatham-Kent,” Rose said. “Once the murals are completed, they’ll be displayed publicly in the community the artist created them.” Rose said it is a part of her healing journey to give back and promote diversity in the community by engaging people in arts and culture with the anti-bullying murals. “It’s for all ages. Everyone has had to face bullying at one point, there needs to be awareness brought about, and people need to speak about it,” Rose said.
Dan Richards, director at Kenesserie Camp, said the $500 from the Thamesville Sertoma Club would help bring kids to the camp. Richards said he expects about 400 kids will be able to attend the camp this summer, depending on the number of staff that can be hired. He said staff training begins July 2.
“We’ll have about 25 youths and young adults out for that, and our campers will come in on July 9,” said Richards, as the camp ends the week before Labour Day. Richards said there would be four school groups at Kenesserie this week and next for day activities.
Bill Dodman, chairman of Scouts Canada Camp Cataraque, and two other representatives attended the AGM to accept Sertoma’s $1,000 donation, which will be used to help finance the construction of two cabins. “One cabin, we just about had it closed in when COVID shut us down, so we’re trying to get it half running so we can get hydro, insulation and heat so we can make it a four-season cabin,” said Dodman. “We have a concrete base right beside it for its twin.” Dodman said about 1,200 to 1,300 youth will make use of Camp Cataraqui this year.
The Thamesville Horticultural Society received $315 from the Sertomans. “We have new projects planned,” said one of the members from the Horitcultural Society. “Last year, we did a bed in Ferguson Park to become a pollinator garden, and this year we hope to plant it, and we hope to make a new bed for the 1812 roses that were planted for the 1812 reenactment.” She said the major plan for the horticultural society is getting landscapers for the area around the Bank of Montreal.