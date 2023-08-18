One of this province’s most powerful Indigenous leaders is calling out a rural Manitoba councillor after that councillor publicly said he wondered if a new seniors complex might bring more “native people” to his community.
In an Aug. 14 media release, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said that AMC was disturbed by recent comments that were made during a council meeting earlier this month by Springfield ward 2 councillor Andy Kuczynski.
“The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is calling on Springfield Mayor Patrick Therrien to take immediate action following racial and stereotypical remarks made by Springfield councillor Andy Kuczynski, during a council meeting on August 8, 2023,” Merrick said.
“These hurtful comments hamper the progressive strides of the principles towards inclusivity and understanding, but also reveal a disturbingly tokenized understanding of the profound truth and reconciliation process.”
Merrick’s comments come in response to an Aug. 8 Springfield council meeting where council was discussing a proposed new seniors complex in the community east of Winnipeg.
While discussing the proposed plans, Kuczynski made comments arguing that such a facility could bring more people into the community from other areas of Manitoba, and bring more Indigenous people to Springfield, and also implied that because of truth and reconciliation efforts in Canada, it would be more difficult to turn Indigenous people away if they are seeking housing in Springfield.
“If there is senior citizens and people that need assisted living or whatever some place up north, they are going to bring them here, because they say truth and reconciliation, so I know what that means.” Kuczynski said during the Aug. 8 meeting.
“They will bring lots of people, probably native people here to this community, at this point we don't have it but it's going to happen. You’re never going to say ‘no we're not going to accept these people.’”
During a Springfield council meeting this week, mayor and council voted to suspend Kuczynski from all council duties for seven days without pay, and he has also agreed to take sensitivity training before returning to council, and pay for that training out of his own pocket.
Merrick said she now hopes that Kuczynski will sincerely reflect on what he said, and why his words were harmful.
“The AMC calls upon the councillor from the RM of Springfield to reflect upon the gravity of their words, and the impact they have on our collective efforts,” Merrick said.
“Let it be unequivocally clear, divisive rhetoric and racial assumptions have no place in our discourse.”
During this week’s council meeting, Springfield Mayor Patrick Therrien said that he and others on council found Kuczynski comments to be “unacceptable.”
“As elected officials there is an expectation that members of council will conduct themselves accordingly,” Therrien said. “The comments being made by the councillor are being taken seriously, and there are mechanisms in place by which inappropriate conduct can be dealt with and be sanctioned.
“It is up to all of us to foster an environment where diversity is celebrated and upheld within the RM of Springfield.”
Kuczynski read from a brief prepared statement during Tuesday’s meeting, and claimed he was sorry for what he said on Aug. 8.
“During my comments I used language that was disrespectful and caused hurt to many people,” Kuczynski said.
“I did not in any way mean to be disrespectful. I apologize for that and I am sorry for the hurt and distress caused by my words. That was certainly not my intention.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.