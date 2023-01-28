The Halton Regional Police Service has charged two Burlington residents with offenses related to drug trafficking after concluding a two-month long investigation in Burlington.
On January 18, 2023, investigators arrested the suspect at Pearson Airport after he arrived from abroad.
A woman associated with the suspect was also arrested as she was in possession of the suspect vehicle at the time.
A Criminal Code search warrant was executed at a residence on Plains Road in Burlington. As a result of the search warrant, 345 grams of cocaine, five firearms, ammunition, currency, and other items ‘consistent with drug trafficking’ were seized.
The suspects have been identified as Aaron MacIsaac, 27, and Paige Chettle, also 27, and are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of breach of firearms regulations.
MacIsaac was held for bail and Chettle was released on an undertaking.
The police have urged anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342.