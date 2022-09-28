While a 350-page technical memo might have encompassed the overall new zoning bylaws for Tiny Township, it was the boathouses, docks and shoreline structures portion which captivated council and the public alike.
At a recent committee of the whole meeting, MHBC Planning consultants Wes Crown and Jamie Robinson presented the final draft zoning bylaw document to Tiny council, to provide an overview in readiness for its adoption at the regular meeting next month.
Tiny planning and development director Shawn Persaud thanked council, staff, and the public for their participation over the past 18 months, which in his opinion made “the final draft bylaw that we have in front of council as good a document as can be.”
Crown first addressed the sections regarding boathouses, docks and shoreline structures as it had been of concern to many residents, including an earlier deputation by the Balm Beach Community Association. He stated that the document didn’t extend or create new permissions or rights for those items, but instead further restricted the size and location for them within the municipality.
“The new bylaw that’s before you will prohibit boathouses below the 178-metre GSC (Geological Survey of Canada) flood elevation. It will restrict boathouses to where clear ownership of the land can be proven. It will eliminate the potential for boathouses to encroach on neighbours,” said Crown. Additionally, the width definition of boathouses would change from interior to exterior faces.
For docks, “You have to prove your ownership of the shoreline area as part of the new bylaw; you’ll eliminate the potential for boat docks to encroach on neighbouring properties; and we’ll establish a size limit with respect to the extension of the boat dock onto the shoreline area.” Additionally, Crown noted that docks would have to meet provincial and federal legislation.
The consultants praised council for proactively approving a coastal engineering study last month of the approximate 70-kilometre dynamic shoreline along its boundary. Their recommendation was to put the new zoning regulations in place in the new bylaw, work through the study, and refine the official plan and zoning bylaw with implementations from those recommendations and conclusions.
“To do anything before then,” said Crown, “we think wouldn’t be the prudent action and would, we think, put the municipality in a more difficult position in the short and medium term as it continues to try to regulate the shoreline areas.”
The recommended bylaw changes reflected public comments and provided a minimum standard for the municipality, Crown also opined. Robinson stressed that “zoning bylaws are tailored and designed for the average property or standard situation” which is why unique instances require site-specific evaluations and studies.
When council had an opportunity to ask questions, the majority related to tweaking the boathouse portion.
Coun. Cindy Hastings offered a suggestion to pull the structures back from the 178-metre floodline, noted for its unchanging historic elevation as a high-water mark; Coun. Gibb Wishart offered to pull them back further or conditionally remove them altogether.
Crown advised that boathouses had traditionally been a part of the community for 55 years and that the draft zoning bylaws would handle those concerns through regulations.
Further discussion revealed that the committee of adjustment already requests environmental shoreline assessments for those items, with very few applications seen in any given year.
After 90 minutes of talks resulting in council agreeing move boathouses back from the floodline, Deputy Mayor Walma quipped: “That’s item one.”
While the next item was docks, both Mayor George Cornell and the consultants suggested that council should wait on the dynamic study’s conclusions before further changes be made.
The remaining conversation was much more subdued. Heights of fences were brought up by Coun. John Bryant, and Walma noted bylaws regarding dark sky compliance.
Other refinements included: matters of accessibility; storage container restriction clarifications; bridges as encroachments; short-term rental provisions as previously approved by council; and more.
Of note, Persaud, Crown and Robinson all praised staff on the accessibility of the work, highlighting the efforts of GIS / IT technician Robert Scozzaro in particular. “The new zoning schedules that are attached to the draft bylaw that’s before you are some of the best that I’ve seen in Simcoe County,” stated Crown.
Ultimately, council received and endorsed the MHBC report and technical memorandum as a whole, with the sole edit “that boathouses be set back 15 metres from the GCS elevation.”
The matter will be resolved at the next regular meeting of council in October.
The 353-page MHBC technical memo, including the final draft of the new Tiny zoning bylaw, can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.