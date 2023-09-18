With more than 70,000 people expected to descend on Dufferin County for the upcoming International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, the hope is that some of those visitors will take some time to explore everything the county has to offer.
“Whether a Dufferin resident or visitor, we encourage people to take some time to check out our great local restaurants, shops, outdoor recreation and cultural opportunities,” Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills said at a media event held to promote the 104th annual plow event, which is set to take place Sept. 19 to the 23 in Bowling Green, between Grand Valley and Laurel.
“We couldn't be prouder as a community to welcome with open arms this fantastic event, as a largely rural county with rich agricultural roots,” Mills added.
Farmers’ fields in the Township of Amaranth and Grand Valley will be home to a tent city for the five-day event, which will have an RV Park, plowing competitions and more.
To help attendees learn about all the county has to offer, there will be a tourism tent set up with an Explore Dufferin Guide, a one-stop shop for the best tourism in the County.
Ontario Plowmen’s Association (OPA) president, Floyd Wills, said they want as many people to come to this year’s IPM as possible so money can flow back into the community.
“That's one of the benefits of having this match is that there is a windfall of funds that will come back to Dufferin County,” Wills said. “The international branch will decide what is done with that funding and it will be put to good use in service, clubs, or hospitals.”
The community has pulled together to make this event a reality, with local farmers offering up their land for a venue and more than 500 volunteers dedicating their time to help organize.
“Like Dufferin County, the (event) will have something for everyone,” Mills said. “From plowing competitions to live entertainment, delicious food and educational opportunities, this event is sure to be enjoyed by all who attend.”
The two mayors from the communities hosting the event, Amaranth mayor Chris Gerrits and Grand Valley mayor Steve Soloman, acknowledged that this year’s event couldn’t have happened without the many volunteers.
“I hope this is the most successful plowing match in history of plowing matches, just for the volunteers that are doing it,” Soloman said.
Co-chairs for the match’s local organizing committee, Bill McCutcheon and Dawn Van Kampen, have been leading the team of volunteers and are excited for people to attend.
“Isn't this all just amazing to see, a tent city come up out of nowhere,” Van Kampen said. “They say it takes a village and we're so appreciative of everybody that has helped make this village happen.”
During the media event, preparations were in full swing for the event, which will hosted in Dufferin County for the first time in its more than 100-year history.
“This is for everybody that's ever farmed in Dufferin and had anything to do with agriculture,” McCutcheon said. “You think about all the people that you've known, and I think they'd be pretty proud of what we've accomplished.”
Referring to the book published in the early 1980s on the history of the Township of Amaranth, Gerrits said a revision may soon be in order.
“I'm confident that when we update that history book, there will be a whole chapter on this event in the success that we'll see here in September.”