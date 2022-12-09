TEESWATER – Basil Bauer is following in his family’s footsteps, musically speaking.
The 23-year-old rising country music star with deep ties to Teeswater recently opened for Canadian country music legend Jason McCoy at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre and is the opening act at Jim Cuddy’s upcoming shows on Dec. 8 and 9.
Bauer’s father, Canadian fiddler Frank Leahy, grew up in Teeswater. His grandfather, Dr. Philip John Leahy, practiced medicine in Teeswater for 27 years.
Bauer’s mother, Lisa Bauer-Leahy, was an Olympian in the 1984 summer Olympics and is the niece of Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Bauer and father David Bauer.
Bauer began singing as a small child, he said during a recent interview with the Wingham Advance Times.
“I grew up around it. My dad’s a fiddle player. So, that’s the musical inspiration I grew up around, seeing him do his thing,” he said.
Bauer picked up the guitar shortly after he began to sing.
“That was kind of my unique trait that I had. I wasn’t much of a fiddler,” he said.
The second youngest of a large family, Bauer had no shortage of inspirations to look up to; he recalled singing many times with his siblings.
“We did that a lot when we were younger, growing up,” he said. “It was kind of cool to look up to everybody doing that. You learn a lot from other people doing that when you’re just a young kid.”
Bauer took professional lessons for most of his life, starting very young with a vocal pop coach and getting classically trained later.
“I did anything from opera, music, and theatre,” said Bauer. “I tried to do as many genres as I could growing up just to kind of figure out what I liked and kind of landed in this country style pocket and that’s what I love to do.”
Bauer shared his early music coach with Justin Bieber and recalled seeing the young star before he became famous.
“He actually had the same teacher as me. I saw him perform live at the Stratford Town Hall. It was a Christmas concert, and he sang ‘Some Day at Christmas’ live. I was just blown away; such a talented guy,” said Bauer.
His career began with a gig at the Bonfire on Queen in Paisley a couple of summers ago.
After graduating from the University of Western Ontario, where he starred on the tennis team.
“I didn’t actually take anything music there. I was in a business and political science degree. So, basically, throughout my undergrad, I was just working at music and recording and writing songs. I tried to write every day, but you know, going to school for me was preparing myself for the real world, but knowing in the back of my mind that music is what I love to do,” he said.
“I did as much as I could to prepare myself to dive right into music right after university and that’s kind of where I’m at right now. I have a bunch of songs that I’m going to be releasing in the new year and kind of going from there.”
When Bauer isn’t out performing or writing his songs, he mentors younger kids, teaching beginner guitar and piano lessons.
“I teach a lot of music too. I teach tennis as well,” he said.
He said his song writing process is uniquely his own, with no real consistency.
“I would say it’s really natural and just comes to you; some songs I’ve written in 10 minutes. And it’s just because I have a melody in my head and then something that’s on my mind that I can write about.
“And then other times, it’s like, ‘oh, I thought of a really cool line, I’m just going to write that down.’ I don’t really have how I’m going to write it right now, or maybe it’ll fizzle out later, but that’s what happens. So, it’s kind of the creative process.”
Bauer’s recent show with Jason McCoy was a highlight in his young career; hanging out with one of the people he looks up to for two days was a wonderful experience.
“What an incredible guy, just a great guy to meet and so friendly, so approachable. Yeah, I can’t say enough great things about him. I think of him as like a mentor in the industry,” said Bauer.
He is equally excited to be opening for Jim Cuddy in both Wingham and Meaford this week and is looking forward to working with him.
Looking forward, Bauer hopes to get into bigger country bars like the Stampede Ranch in Guelph, where he says many university students go.
“Just to be in an environment where you’re around a similar demographic and it’s a bit different than a concert,” he said.
Bauer also has some announcements coming in the new year, details of which he is unable to disclose as of now.
Bauer uses a studio band to record his music in Toronto at Inception Studios.
When asked about his future, Bauer said, “I really couldn’t imagine doing anything else, but music. I love it and that’s why I do it.”