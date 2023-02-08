The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested a male in regards to a drug trafficking investigation in Milton.
Through the course of an investigation, a male suspect was identified and observed conducting drug transactions in Halton.
On January 17, 2023, Criminal Code search warrants were executed at two residences in Milton and on a vehicle associated with the suspect.
The suspect was observed in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglington Avenue West in Missisauga and was arrested by investigators.
As a result of the search warrants, investigators seized approximately 35 grams of cocaine, 3 kilograms of cannabis, cash, and items consistent with drug trafficking.
The suspect has been identified as Andre Henry, 31, of Milton and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.
Henry was later released on an undertaking.