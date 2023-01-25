Nominations to fill a vacated seat on the Village of Delia’s three-person council closed at noon on Tuesday, January 17, and with only one name put forward the newest village councillor has been acclaimed.
Ronald (Jim) Adams was the only nominee for the village at the time of nominations closing.
“It’s going to save us some money by not having to have a by-election,” Delia Mayor David Sisley tells the Mail.
Former Deputy Mayor Melody Christofferson resigned from council in November, prompting the village to open nominations for the empty seat on council.
Had more than one nomination been received, the village would have had to hold a by-election, which was tentatively planned for February.
According to Mayor Sisley, Jim Adams is a newer resident of Delia, having moved to the community in late 2021, and he is hopeful Mr. Adams will “take on the role of a responsible councillor.”
Mr. Adams will be sworn in during his first regular council meeting on Tuesday, February 14.