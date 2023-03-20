Margaret Wooding School in Redcliff is holding an Exhibition of Learning on Wednesday from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The event is open to parents and members of the community.
Students at the school wanted to learn more about endangered animals, and all the work they’ve done will be showcased at the exhibition next week.
Principal Craig Corsie explained, “They’ve gone through research, done essay work, illustrations, peer revision and peer editing. They’ve prepared presentations, created dioramas, all to showcase what they’ve been doing. Through the entire process they’ve been doing a self-reflection process, and video recording that each time.”
In the self-reflection sessions, students answer the following questions: What did I learn? What am I learning about myself? How can I improve for the next stage based on the feedback I’ve received from classmates, teachers and myself?
Grade 5 students Lilly Green and Connor Che presented their experiences to the board of trustees of Prairie Rose Public Schools.
Green did her project on snow leopards.
“I learned I was patient when I make a mistake because it is an opportunity to learn. I was excited when doing the diorama because I could use my creativity and artistic abilities.”
Green found the reflection videos showed how she grew as a learner and helped improve her work. Going through it has enabled her to be more comfortable talking in front of groups and screens.
Che researched sugar gliders, a small marsupial.
“I am an independent learner who can get carried away with other things.”
Creating the dioramas and drawings were his favourite part and he found inspiration from the work his classmates produced. Coming up with interesting sentences for his report was challenging. While he’s gained more self-confidence, he also learned he is easily distracted when doing research.
For his diorama, Che used a 3D printer to create his sugar glider, then sanded it down and painted it.