GUYSBOROUGH — The Guysborough & Area Food Bank Society is fielding a sharp increase in demand for Christmas hampers as the cost of even the most basic staples continues to rise.
“Last year, I think, we filled 146 boxes,” Elizabeth Connolly, who runs the food bank on Green St. with her husband Myles, told The Journal this week. “This year, it’s 170, and it could be more. Calls are starting to come in from people who normally don’t go to the food bank on a regular basis but are needing help at Christmastime.”
The chief culprit, she said, is inflation. “The price of groceries has gone way, way up … and anybody who goes shopping will understand that. That’s having two effects: Clients are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet at home; then, of course, it’s costing us much more, much more to buy the food for the boxes.”
According to the most recent Food Price Report, a typical Canadian family’s food bill will jump by more than $1,000 next year. That’s the largest 12-month hike in the 12-year history of the annual assessment, compiled by Dalhousie University, Guelph, Saskatchewan, and UBC.
The Connollys — who have been the Guysborough & Area Food Bank Society’s volunteer managers, serving a vast rural area from Canso and Mulgrave to Monastery and Goldboro, for more than a decade — are seeing the changes.
“How we came up with 170 for the number of boxes now is by going by our list throughout the year,” Elizabeth said. “We see clients 52 week a year. We have people every two weeks or sometimes every week.”
Clients must first register with Feed Nova Scotia to qualify for assistance but, said Elizabeth, “Even on the day orders go out, [some] people will show up, and we will try to do a registration that day. More people are having to come more often. As long as we have their information … that’s what we need.”
Christmas shopping for the hampers — typically one per family —usually starts in August. In addition to non-perishable staples in cans and cartons, “We may also get meat and vegetables from Feed Nova Scotia,” she said. “But we depend on donations coming to us to buy our [staples]. We try to buy everything on special when we start to see things that are on sale in the flyers.”
Donations not only pay for the food, but also the food bank’s physical infrastructure, including heating, taxes and insurance.
“The goal of our food bank has always been to make sure that nobody in our coverage area goes hungry,” she said. “We’re here to help people that are in need. The public has been really supportive, and we really appreciate that help.”
