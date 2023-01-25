It is something a little girl from Ailsa Craig could only dream of when playing mini sticks against her two brothers and dressing up in their hockey gear.
But with a combination of passion, hard work and skill, Jocelyn Amos grew up to captain team Canada to a gold medal on the world stage with a 10-0 win over host Sweden on Jan. 15.
And that is just seven months after scoring the championship-winning goal to get her first gold medal at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championships.
Hockey is a family sport, with Amos’s parents playing, too.
The Grade 12 student spoke of her experience in Sweden, the first time she got to visit Europe.
“It was so much fun,” exclaimed Amos.
“A lot of the girls who went had never been before so we all got that first-time experience together.”
Amos was telling of her adventures in Stockholm and host-city Ostersund from the, where else, the rink. She was watching her London Devilettes convincingly beat the Brampton Canadettes 6-1.
Her London squad sent five to compete for Canada.
“That was pretty special because we got all to plan together before going in, and we drove to the airport together. And coming home was especially even more special because now we can share those experiences and talk about them and laugh with each other about them still,” said Amos.
She went on about her teammates hard work and dedication, all while sitting her game out with an injured arm. That injury received in the preliminary round of the Worlds did not stop her from getting back on the ice for the elimination round.
“They had a pretty good medical team there that I worked with a lot. We did workouts while the girls were practising or days they had games and I wasn’t dressing,” explained Amos.
“So did a lot of work and then just put some tape on my arm. I was able to go out and I could play and dress, I just couldn’t go as hard as I usually could.”
She was glad to get her gear on and not miss out on the fuller experience.
“Even just being on the bench, I could talk to the girls and make sure everyone’s staying positive,” said Amos.
Next for the star is a big step forward in life that she is looking forward to: college.
Amos is set to go to get her education and play Division One hockey with the Buckeyes. It may be good she is used to winning: the Buckeyes were the 2022 national champions.