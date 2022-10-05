With the library fully taking part in Orange Shirt Day, they held several events leading up to the day itself where they held a traditional Indigenous prayer called a smudge. Jessica Goodrider-Loewen, the Indigenous Family Liaison Worker with FCSS, led this prayer for everyone who came out for the event.
“This was a smudging of the library that Dawn (Kondas, Program Coordinator at the Taber Public Library) asked if I could do,” said Goodrider-Loewen. “Lisa Sowinski has done it in the past, I believe she’s been very busy, so I was very honoured to do this for Dawn. Smudging is a way to pray, it’s a way to cleanse. So, when we smudge, we pray for our communities, our families, and our friends. I smudge daily unless my energy is not very good and then I wait till I feel better to pray. It is just my way of praying — different tribes have different ways of smudging, so I was raised with using sage and sweet grass. Other tribes use charcoal and sweet grass, or sweet pine, so this is just how I learn to do it it’s not the way that everybody else would do it.”
Although not a member of any of the societies, Goodrider-Loewen was given the right to smudge by her mother who was then given the right to smudge by her grandmother Poosaaki, who was a medicine woman and a member of the First Nations spiritual societies.
“Smudging, to my knowledge, is a way of blessing a location. I’ve had it done in my home — there was a lady named Mrs. Many Bears, she was a medicine woman, she blessed my home that way with the sweet grass to make it safe, and just to cleared of any negative energy,” continued Goodrider-Loewen.
Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop, who was present at the event, briefly spoke about his thoughts on the day and activities going on throughout.
“This is actually great getting people together for the Truth and Reconciliation Celebration National Day, and great turnout — bigger turn out this year than last year,” said Prokop. “Jessica has always done well with the explanation of the presentation with her background in history. It’s really educational and very important for us as community members to take part and support. I think the educational component is huge — I don’t think any of us could know enough about this, so we’re all learning and we’re all different than anybody else. That’s why somebody like Jessica with her background is great for being able to explain that, and being able to go through the natural tradition format for all of us is a benefit.”
Finally, Kondas, who organized this entire event, spoke on why they decided to hold it and some of the other events that the library did for Orange Shirt Day.
“I think we have to honour the truth and reconciliation movement, and we need to move forward — we need to work with all groups. So this with Jessica willing to come and do it, it’s just the natural fit,” said Kondas. “We’ve partnered with Eagle Spirit Nest, we have the movie here on Saturday, and we had Richard Van Camp on family medicine — that was on Wednesday, and then today we have this. We’ve done more than just one event, but I think smudging is something that, as you saw today with (Taber) Special Needs here, can involve everybody. Jessica is really good at explaining, and this is kind of basic so that everybody can be involved.”