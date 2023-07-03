London Food Bank, already carrying the weight of record-setting demand from people in need, is now facing the fallout of two break-ins over the past week, officials say.
In the first instance, last Thursday, thieves cut through a fence in its backyard garden, stole a handful of food and made off with several items from the greenhouse, Glen Pearson, co-director of London Food Bank, said Monday.
“My neighbour saw them and chased them off and tried to catch them, but they were gone,” he said.
The second time, this weekend, the damage was worse. More of the fence was destroyed, the wheels on a wheelbarrow were taken, power tools were stolen from a locked shed and plants were ruined, Pearson said.
“To say we feel violated, I think, would be accurate. It’s such a shock,” he said, stressing he feels most for the garden's lead organizer, Luis Reyes.
Video footage from the food bank’s security camera, which was also stolen, showed the thief came around 1 a.m. Sunday. In a statement posted to social media, food bank officials said the second theft appeared to be “an act of vengeance.”
Pearson estimates the damage to the garden and greenhouse sets the agency back an entire harvest. Both spaces house seedlings and other crops for several agencies in the London area.
The food bank hasn’t experienced such an incident in its 37 years of existence, Pearson said. But while it's been discouraging, dozens of Londoners and several groups have offered assistance, he said.
“The amount of people that have written in this morning, wanting to help, wanting to buy us more tools, wanting to get us plants . . . it's been remarkable,” Pearson said, noting Heeman’s farm has been especially supportive. “But I’ve been reminding people that we're not trying to use our troubles to find grace. What we’d like them to do is to write Luis and all of the volunteers . . . and say, thank you.”
Pearson said London police were contacted about the break-ins, but he remains unsure what will be done to catch those responsible. He also plans to increase security.
Food bank officials said recently the organization is facing the highest-ever demand for assistance, having helped out 5,500 families in May, the most recent figures. That surpassed the agency’s previous high-water mark set in March when it helped 5,454 families, including approximately 14,000 people.
