On May 16, 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that they had introduced amendments to the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act, that would provide municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to allow the consumption of alcohol in outdoor public places, such as parks, for individuals of legal drinking age. With the ongoing debate playing out in Regina City Council Chambers about whether the city should change its own bylaws in light of these changes, this reporter reached out to Wakaw Lake Regional Park Administrator Rick Kindrachuk to determine if there are any changes in the works at the park since the announcement. Kindrachuk stated that in spite of the amendments made to The Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act, the Board has not discussed any changes to their bylaws. The regulations for Wakaw Lake Regional Park Campground that limit liquor consumption to campsites only remain unchanged and on the golf course, only alcohol that is purchased off the liquor cart is permitted.
As for the Town of Wakaw, there have been no rumours of an impending change, but this reporter was unable to reach Town of Wakaw CAO Melissa Dieno for an affirmation, before going to print.
The Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming, Lori Carr, said, "Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way." The intent of the changes, she said, is to let municipalities decide for themselves how they will regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor spaces. If they do not pass a bylaw to allow drinking, it will not be allowed. These amendments in no way tell municipalities or park authorities what they must or must not do.
Provincial Parks currently appear to be unchanged when it comes to restrictions relating to the consumption of alcohol and cannabis. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Policies state that the “consumption or display of an alcoholic beverage or cannabis in a public space is prohibited”. Within the confines of the camping permit holder’s camping unit, and on their assigned campsite, alcoholic beverages and cannabis may be consumed in accordance with the Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act and The Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act, 1997, except during times when an alcohol or cannabis ban is in effect. (https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/articles/camping/saskatchewan-provincial-parks-policies)
While the government seems to view these amendments as forward-thinking and progressive, they have the potential to ‘muddy the water’ when it comes to knowing what is permissible and not. Smoking and the use of vaping products are prohibited in public spaces so as not to influence nor endanger the health of children and others. Yet with these amendments, the government would appear to be implying that alcohol consumption is less of a ‘danger’ when it comes to influencing children’s behaviour and to society’s overall health than smoking. It will be interesting to see if these amendments result in an increase in alcohol-related infractions by those wanting to push the envelope even further.