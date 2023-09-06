Earlton now has a significantly improved municipal park where children can play, adults can relax or enjoy events, and area ball teams can play ball.
The Armstrong Township municipal park has been the subject of important upgrades over the past year and the project was completed in August.
Armstrong Township chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault stated in an email that the project has included replacement of the pavilion. The new pavilion has a concrete slab foundation, lighting and hydro outlets that can be used during events.
A paved path in the park now provides greater accessibility to the park and the new pavilion.
The project also included a new covered dugout and park bleachers at the ball diamond.
Thibeault said in an email that "the project started in spring 2022 and was just completed this month. The total project cost was $203,707 and is fully covered by the federal government."
FedNor funding of $133,207.50 covered a portion of the project's cost and the remaining amount was provided through the Canada Community Building Fund.