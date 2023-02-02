Local government, what does that mean and who are the people involved? In school the grade four social studies curriculum explores this, but in this age of information overload, it is easy to lose track of how the wheels turn in our own little community. So, on Wednesday January 18, the Recorder sat down with Melissa Dieno, Dwane Burke and Mike Markowski for the first of a number of conversations discussing our local government.
Our local government is comprised of more than Mayor Mike Markowski and the councillors. In fact, the day-to-day work of running the local government is in the capable hands of the CAO Melissa Dieno, and the rest of the team at the office including Ann Olson and Jodi Giesbrecht, together with Dwane Burke, Recreation & Community Development Manager. It is the team in the office which the public have the most contact with. They answer questions, hear the concerns and complaints (more often than compliments) and determine where those concerns need to be directed. They not only keep all the gears turning but are often the ones adding the grease to keep them from squeaking.
Unlike mayors and councillors in big urban settings there is no big paycheque attached to the position in rural Saskatchewan. In Saskatoon, Mayor Charlie Clark brings home a yearly salary of $151,694 (Star Phoenix; Q+A: Report calls for Saskatoon mayor’s pay to hold steady, councillor workload to be reviewed, Sept 19, 2022) in addition to a “communications and constituency relations allowance” of approximately $130,000 which is “subject to restrictions on how it’s spent”. For mayors like Wakaw’s Mike Markowski and those who sit as councillors for the town, they receive a per diem based on the number of meetings they attend during the course of the year. So, while it is not completely a volunteer position, because there is some financial compensation, it might as well be. However, Markowski is not complaining as he said the time requirement is not even equal to that of a part-time job and he likes to be involved in his community.
One thing that probably most people don’t think about is the verbal abuse and harassment that the people working in the Town Office have to deal with, this reporter admittedly being one of them. A statement made by Dieno during this interview really stood out. “Society as a whole is angry”, and while we see that in things like the Freedom Convey and the occupation of Ottawa last year, it’s not so readily recognized that it is happening in smaller instances all around us, and it is not just in Wakaw but in administrative offices all over the province. As result of that change in society, the atmosphere in the Wakaw town office has changed, in that they have to be prepared for people coming in very angry and expressing that anger towards the individuals in the office. Safety measures such as surveillance cameras with audio are now the norm in administrative offices across the province, including here in Wakaw, to keep record of the verbal abuse and threats that sometimes are thrown out. With exemplar professionalism, the team behind the counter deal with complaints as common as snow removal to complaints about neighbours feeding stray cats. Another common complaint relates to water and sewer rates which will be delved into in another article.
The vast majority of people who become involved in local governments have at least on some level Markowski said, an interest in politics, whether it be working in a paid capacity or as an elected official. Similarly, they have an interest in bettering their community. A case in point is the creation of the Recreation and Community Development Managers position. Previous councils saw the need for a concerted effort to attract new businesses and more people to the community and noted that to do that required a full-time dedicated individual rather than trying to piece-meal the job between people with their hands already full with other responsibilities. How do recreation and community development go together one might ask. Simply put, recreation, whether it be school sports, community competitive sports, or just plain and simple recreational activities like snowmobile rallies and craft fairs, bring people into our town. Our town becomes known for more than just its proximity to the lake or for the fact that its name is a palindrome. Amongst those people who come to the various events could be someone looking to relocate personally or business-wise, or there could even be individuals looking for an opportunity to invest in a new business venture. Community development benefits from recreation. Businesses benefit from recreation.
There is definitely more to “running a town” than meets the eye and in the next several weeks we will endeavour to show more of what that is. While the mayor is the leader of the council who decide what direction they will steer the town in, the movement in the desired direction is reliant upon individuals like Melissa and Ann and Jody who have their fingers of the pulse of the finances and bylaws, who specialize in the day-to-day workings of this town, and Dwane who’s job it is to facilitate the vision of council meshing with the vision of the businesses and residents of the town. The African proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child” has been expanded upon in many ways, but its most basic meaning is that it takes many people working together to achieve a goal and that through working together as a team and community great things can be accomplished.