Since 1983, Lynn's Place has been more than just a clothing store for Capreol.
For nearly 40 years, owner Lynn Mazzuca has been a cornerstone of the community, and her store has been a hub of activity for the town's residents.
"I've been fortunate to be part of peoples' lives, from birth to death sometimes," said Mazzuca. "And people have let me in on all their happy and sad occasions."
Now, Mazzuca said it's time to move on. Last week, Lynn's Place officially closed its door after 39 years as Mazzuca announced her decision to retire.
"It's been hard over the past couple of months to say goodbye," she said. "I'm really fortunate to have met some great people. It's been good memories, but I would rather be able to retire on my own terms."
Catering to the women of Capreol and the broader Northern Ontario region, Lynn's Place sold everything from bathing suits to evening gowns.
"I've had a wide range from casual to very formal," she said. "I've carried crystal jewelry, purses, scarves, hats, shoes. A little bit of everything.
"I really became a destination store for a lot of people. I was fortunate to carry on my business in a small town. A lot of people came from distances, so I had a pretty good selection of things."
Over the years, her reputation within the community grew and spread. With the added help of social media, her customer base spread from Sudbury, to North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, and as far away as Windsor.
There was always something happening at the store, as well.
"My store was always my second home, and I wanted to people to feel as comfortable in my business as they did in my home," she said.
Over the years, she's held fashion shows to raise money for Alzheimer and cancer charities. On weekends she hosted Chocolate Sundays - social events where she'd serve lunch and chocolate then match donations to give to the food bank. She also always had coffee and butter tarts on hand for any customers who stopped by.
"I never thought of my store as just a store," she said. "We did so many amazing things. It was kind of a hub. People would come in not just for the store, but for other reasons, as well."
Though she said she'll miss being a centrepiece in the community, she won't be leaving Capreol anytime soon. On top of enjoying more time with her seven grandchildren, she'll be spending her retirement finding new ways to give back to the people who gave so much to her.
"I'm going to miss the conversations and the visits with lots of people," she said. "But I'm still involved and will be involved. It will give me more opportunities to do a more for the community."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen