More Kanesatake students than ever attended this year’s First Nations Education Council (FNEC) Interschool Games, bringing home 17 medals in all from the massive annual tournament.
“It was very fun, exciting, and competitive,” said grade 11 student Ava Weriasanoron Gabriel. “Knowing it was my last year, I knew I wanted to bring home a medal and just make it very enjoyable.”
Gabriel achieved her goal, winning silver in both the 100M dash and the 4x100M relay, a team victory she shared with Mercedes Beauvais-Desroches, Tara Bonspille, and Brianna Etenne.
“Being there with all my friends was fun,” said Gabriel. “We all went there with the same mindset, which was to win or bring home medals.”
Kanesatake sent 14 fifth-and-sixth-grade students from Rotiwennakéhte elementary school and 26 students from Ratihén:te High School to compete at this year’s FNEC Interschool Games from May 18-21. In all, 875 students from First Nations schools across the province gathered at Universite Laval in Quebec City for the event’s 15th edition.
Among the highlights this year was Rotiwennakéhte’s grade-six team winning a gold medal in volleyball.
“The gold medal game was close sets, so nerve-racking, exciting, happy, scary,” said Selena Beauvais, who attended the games as a chaperone and assistant coach. “I had tears in my eyes when they won!”
Beauvais, who works at the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) as a program animator in the Child and Family Support Program, knows how important these games are to local students, including her niece and nephew, who also participated.
“It was super great,” Beauvais said. “As a chaperone it’s always exciting watching the youth compete and see how excited they are just being there and meeting new people.”
While the community has always been strong in track and field, the category in which Kanesatake won the other 16 medals, students’ competitiveness in volleyball marked a shift from previous years. This is attributed to the efforts of Jeffrey Nelson, who dedicates much of his free time to coaching youth in the sport.
“I had the chance to hear Jeff Nelson coach the high school students, and it was the best coaching I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Beauvais. “He knew exactly what to say to motivate the kids to turn the game around and come out with a win or even a close set.”
“I think we’re going to be really strong in future years in volleyball, and all thanks to Jeff,” said Ratihén:te teacher Lizane Montreuil, who supervised Kanesatake’s participation in the FNEC Interschool Games.
According to Montreuil, the opportunity to socialize with youth from other Indigenous communities is also an important part of the experience for Kanesatake students, especially given that many don’t typically get the chance to meet peers from other First Nations or even English speakers outside of Kanesatake.
“The party on the Saturday is an absolute must for them,” said Montreuil.
“They will remember the medals, but that party with all the other communities, it’s the thing they most like to attend. It just proves it’s as much a social event as it is a competitive event.”