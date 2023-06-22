ENGLEHART - Englehart's Day in the Park is on track for Saturday, June 24.
The town is presenting a full slate of activities for residents and visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hydro One will be working on installing some hydro poles in the area, and it is uncertain whether there will be a power disruption in the area of Centennial Park, where the event will be centred, but the town staff and volunteers are making plans to work around that if the park is affected.
"Most of the activities don't require power anyway," said coordinator Johanna Paradis, who is the town's community services director. Speaking in a telephone interview, she said the scheduled power disruption will be concluded at 1 p.m.
The Senior of the Year recipient will be announced between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The province encourages municipalities to nominate people for the award, Paradis explained. Nominations for Englehart were made in the spring and council considered those and selected the recipient, she explained.
There will be a dog demo by Border Gem Ability about 1:30 p.m.
Rosborough's Funny Farm will be bringing some animals to the park from their Ingram Township location on Elliott Road. Archie, the fainting goat, bunnies, chicks and guinea pigs will be among those who will take the trip into town to see old friends and make new ones.
Climb N' Fun from Timmins will also be there with a gyroscope and stuffed animals that can be ridden along the closed streets around the park.
Jill Plaunt, a certified yoga instructor, will be providing a yoga demonstration at 11 a.m.
The Timiskaming Health Unit is organizing a scavenger hunt around the downtown core.
The Englehart and Area Fire Department will be manning an obstacle course in which children will be timed and a prize will be given for the best time.
The Englehart and District Horticultural Society will have a table and supplies for making paper flowers.
There will also be face painting.
A safe and family-friendly version of axe throwing will be offered as a lawn game.
There will be an attendance draw at the Day in the Park with a kayak as the prize.
There will be strawberry shortcake available from the Englehart Rotary Club.
There will also be cotton candy being provided by Make A Wish Party Planning in Englehart.
Paradis added that Silver Raven Chocolate in Englehart will be open and will have ice cream available.
Gramp's Diner will also be open and have a full menu available.
Children can sign up at Centennial Park for a time slot to have a tour of the Englehart Animal Hospital.
There is also a chip truck nearby with a range of warm and delicious food available.
Paradis said the Day in the Park took place in 2022, re-emerging after the pandemic, and had what was thought to be one of their best turnouts.