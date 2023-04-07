MILDMAY – Anyone who doubts that spring has arrived needs to look at local rivers and streams. Even where there’s still snow, the water is much higher than usual, and it’s flowing quickly.
Nancy Griffin of Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority, has been visiting area schools to present the popular Flood Waters and You program.
Children are attracted to water, whether it’s in the form of ice or liquid. In springtime, both can be risky if children get too close.
Griffin was at Mildmay-Carrick Public School on March 29.
Children learned what a flood is, and what kind of hazards floods present. The presentation includes a short, humorous video, a few easy-to-understand safety rules and an experiment. The hope is they’ll remember the lesson and take the information home to share with their families.
The students learned that a flood occurs when too much water enters a river or stream in a short period of time. The water can be in the form of rain, or from melting snow.
Even though the warm sun makes the snow melt, the water remains cold enough to cause hypothermia until well into the summer. Griffin explained to the students that hypothermia causes your muscles to get cold and stop working.
Hypothermia is only one danger – sometimes beaver dams will block a stream and cause water to rise; sometimes a large dam – not the kind we have around here! – will burst; sometimes – again, not around here – there can be a tsunami or tidal wave. Griffin said, “We can experience high water any time, especially in the spring.”
She went over four basic flood safety rules with the students:
Never go on the ice by yourself.
Measure the thickness of the ice according to the length of your hand – as you get older, your hand gets bigger, but you’re also heavier and it takes thicker ice to support you.
Know where the floods are – if an area floods once, it will happen again.
Stay away from flooded areas big and small.
The video stressed another way children can stay safe around floods. If someone gets in trouble in the water, the students were told not to try to rescue them – call 911 and let the people with the right equipment and training do it.
The experiment to show the danger of very cold water involved a bucket of snow and water. Two volunteers, Memphis Huber and Easton Graham, each put a hand in the water for a brief time. When they pulled their hands out of the water, Griffin pointed out how it was difficult for them to cross their fingers. The moral of the story: don’t fall into cold water. Stay well away from rivers and streams during the spring melt.