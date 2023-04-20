Creek Village Gallery and Café will welcome its newest artist with an open reception on Saturday, April 29.
The name of the reception, "Island Hues and Northern Views," reflects artist and painter Anna-Maria Dickinson's global travels and artistic accomplishments.
"She has a colourful background," said Creek Village's Paul Twyford. "Among other locations, Anna-Maria has lived in the Caribbean and in Toronto. An accomplished artist, she has been in juried shows."
Dickinson, whose preferred medium is oil painting, said her divergent paintings, depicting the hot Caribbean Islands and the cool North American landscapes, reflect what some artist friends describe as her split personality.
"Through my Caribbean art, I want you to absorb my love for the vibrancy, the rhythm and colour of the people and places of the islands, for the slow times when there is never any hurry to get anywhere and a feeling that there is always another day to get things done," Dickinson explains. "My North American/Canadian art depicts the beauty in the different seasons, the feeling of peace and quiet, which is so much a part of where I am at this time in my life."
She said she is passionate about every painting and hopes those viewing her art enjoy her view of the world.
After setting art aside for two and a half decades to focus on raising her two children, Dickinson returned to unleash her creative inner soul.
"I was determined to be an artist to encourage and cultivate the artist within," she said.
Knowing she had the ability, Dickinson said she simply needed to trust her creativity.
A list of her accomplishments provides proof that creative trust paid dividends.
Dickinson's artistic career highlights include three consecutive years as part of a juried show at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. She was also part of the annual juried show at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Va.
Dickinson was one of the artists the TORONTO 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Games chose to participate in the "Play Me I'm Yours" project.
Creek Village's reception for Dickinson will run from 2 to 4 p.m., April 29, at its location at 119 Connell Street in Woodstock.